Here's What Jeffree Star Looks Like Without Makeup

Jeffree Star is known for his over-the-top makeup looks. The singer-turned-makeup mogul has been doing his own makeup for more than 25 years, and fans have seen him modeling a variety of looks on his popular YouTube channel. Star, born Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr. in 1985, first found a following on the bygone social media website MySpace — where he boasted the most followed profile in 2006 — before reinventing himself as a bona fide beauty guru. His successful brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, has helped the influencer become one of the biggest YouTube stars of the last decade and amass an impressive fortune of $200 million, according to The U.S. Sun.

On any given day, Star may appear on his social media pages with hot pink or rainbow hair, exaggerated eyeliner, and deep red lipstick. Fans never know what to expect when they tune in and get his signature "Welcome back to my channel!" greeting on YouTube. But while he looks gorgeous in glam, underneath it all, Star has model-worthy features — and once in a while, he graciously grants fans a glimpse of his unfiltered beauty.