Does Kelsea Ballerini Get Along With Chase Stokes' Ex Madelyn Cline?

Kelsea Ballerini isn't worried about "the other girl," aka Madelyn Cline, who dated Chase Stokes before the country singer did. Ballerini and Stokes first sparked romance rumors in January 2023 but kept it low-key, or at least they tried to, per US Weekly. From commenting on each other's Instagrams to going out in public, it seemed obvious that the two were an item.

In February 2023, Ballerini finally confirmed her relationship with the "Outer Banks" actor via the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and revealed she slid into his DMs. She shared, "[My manager] was like, 'You know who's really cute, like, when you're ready? Chase.' I was like, 'You're so right.' His handle is "hichasestokes" and I just said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'" Since then, Stokes and Ballerini have been inseparable, but both of them have a complicated relationship history.

According to People, Ballerini finalized her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans in November 2022. As for Stokes, in November 2021, he had a public breakup with Cline, per People. Cline and Stokes' post-breakup may not seem as complicated as Ballerini's divorce, but it sort of is. Cline and Stokes have had to continue to work together on the show "Outer Banks" – and as if that wasn't awkward enough, the two also play one another's love interest. While this could have made his current relationship with Ballerini a bit difficult, it doesn't seem to be that way.