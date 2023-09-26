Donald Trump's Sister Maryanne Has Choice Feelings About Two Of His Kids

The Trumps project the air of being a close, tight-knit circle. Still, the relationship between Donald Trump, his brothers and sisters, and his extended family reveals a different story. Mary Trump's war against her Uncle Donald is well known. However, her aunt, Maryanne Trump Barry, also has strong opinions about her brother and two of his kids.

Mary wrote the scathing exposé, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." Per Politico, among the claims made by Donald's niece were that he allegedly paid somebody to take his college SAT for him, that she believes he has antisocial personality disorder (a form of sociopathy, per Mayo Clinic), narcissism, and a "long undiagnosed learning disability." Still, the psychologist mainly saved her observations for the leading man. However, Maryanne spread her net wider among the Trump clan.

Frederick Christ Trump and Mary McCleod had five children: Maryanne, Donald's eldest sister; Frederick Trump Jr., Mary's father, who died from alcoholism at age 43; and Elizabeth Trump Grau and Robert Trump. According to the Miller Center, Donald has always claimed that family is everything to him and that he has few close ties outside his tribe. "I have a lot of good relationships," he's quoted as saying. "I have good enemies, too, which is okay. But I think more of my family than others." Given the surprising things that Donald's sister, Maryanne, has said about him and Ivanka and Eric Trump in the past, the feelings are not mutual.