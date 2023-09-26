Donald Trump's Sister Maryanne Has Choice Feelings About Two Of His Kids
The Trumps project the air of being a close, tight-knit circle. Still, the relationship between Donald Trump, his brothers and sisters, and his extended family reveals a different story. Mary Trump's war against her Uncle Donald is well known. However, her aunt, Maryanne Trump Barry, also has strong opinions about her brother and two of his kids.
Mary wrote the scathing exposé, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." Per Politico, among the claims made by Donald's niece were that he allegedly paid somebody to take his college SAT for him, that she believes he has antisocial personality disorder (a form of sociopathy, per Mayo Clinic), narcissism, and a "long undiagnosed learning disability." Still, the psychologist mainly saved her observations for the leading man. However, Maryanne spread her net wider among the Trump clan.
Frederick Christ Trump and Mary McCleod had five children: Maryanne, Donald's eldest sister; Frederick Trump Jr., Mary's father, who died from alcoholism at age 43; and Elizabeth Trump Grau and Robert Trump. According to the Miller Center, Donald has always claimed that family is everything to him and that he has few close ties outside his tribe. "I have a lot of good relationships," he's quoted as saying. "I have good enemies, too, which is okay. But I think more of my family than others." Given the surprising things that Donald's sister, Maryanne, has said about him and Ivanka and Eric Trump in the past, the feelings are not mutual.
Maryanne Trump Barry isn't a fan of Ivanka and Eric Trump
Maryanne Trump Barry's disdain for Donald Trump became public in 2020 when the Washington Post posted excerpts from secret recordings of conversations between Maryanne and her niece, Mary Trump. Maryanne called her brother "cruel" and said she was sick and tired of his lying and toxic tweeting. "Every day it's something else, who cares. I miss my [brother Robert Trump], and I'll continue to work hard for the American people," Donald retorted. "Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!"
However, Maryanne didn't stop with her sibling; she also clarified her feelings about two of Donald's kids, Ivanka and Eric Trump. Mary followed her WaPo bombshell with further secret recordings that she released to MSNBC's 'The Read Out." In the tapes, Maryanne brands Ivanka a "mini Donald" and Eric "a moron." The retired federal judge also slammed Ivanka for being "tone deaf" after she shared a photo of herself posing with her 2-year-old son, Theo, on the same day her father announced plans to separate migrant children from their families.
"When that damn Ivanka puts this picture of the Madonna and child on Instagram when the big news of the day was how kids are being ripped from their families," Maryanne railed. "Meanwhile, Eric's become the moron publicly. Ivanka gives a s**t. She's all about her," she continued. "She's a mini-Donald, but yet he's besotted with her. He always has been. She's always been his favorite."
The clap back
Maryanne Trump Barry is clearly not a fan of Ivanka and Eric Trump. Still, she reserves most of her ire for Donald Trump. In the Washington Post recordings, Maryanne complained about his lack of principles, criticized him for being phony, accused him of being "a brat," and claimed she used to do his homework for him.
The recordings offered shocking insight into the Trump family dynamics, and Maryanne has never commented publicly about their release. However, not surprisingly, Donald had plenty to say, although he saved his choice words for Mary and not his sister. "About the only way a person is able to write a book on me is if they agree that it will contain as much bad 'stuff' as possible, much of which is lies,'" Donald tweeted. "It's like getting a job with CNN or MSDNC and saying that 'President Trump is great.' You have ZERO chance. FAKE NEWS!"
Donald continued his attack against Mary, branding her "an unstable niece, who was now rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life, and never even liked by her own very kind & caring grandfather!" Meanwhile, he made his own feelings and priorities regarding his father known in Frederick Christ Trump's obituary, focusing on his unwillingness to expand business in Manhattan. "It was good for me," he wrote in the New York Times obit. "You know, being the son of somebody, it could have been competition to me. This way, I got Manhattan all to myself!"