Here's Who Days Of Our Lives Star Billy Flynn Is Married To In Real Life
When Billy Flynn joined "Days of Our Lives" in 2014, his character Chad DiMera became involved in many hot and heavy romantic storylines. The biggest and most fan-favorite is his onscreen on-again-off-again relationship with Abigail Deveraux, played by Marci Miller. "The Chad-and-Abigail romance, over time, is pretty hard to beat. I thought the beginning part of Chad and Abigail was amazing," Flynn told the Digital Journal. "Then, when Marci first started, we had a stint of dealing with what happens when your wife comes back, from thinking she's dead, I thought that was a really beautiful story." Unfortunately, Deveraux was killed off and DiMera moved on with Nancy Wesley, played by Patrika Darbo.
While Flynn's romantic life in "Days of Our Lives" is full of upheavals, his real-life love is a lot more stable. Flynn is married to another actor, Gina Comparetto, whom he met at an acting class. "I think she had a boyfriend at the time so I just, I ended up going back to the class ... and I went, I think, every week for a year just to check her out," he shared on "The Freddie & Alyssa Show." His long game eventually worked, and they started dating in 2014 after a lavish dinner at the Hotel Bel-Air — Flynn was broke, so a friend who worked there hooked him up. Flynn obviously must have impressed her and the two got married two years later.
Gina Comparetto once starred in Days of Our Lives
Like her husband Billy Flynn, Gina Comparetto is also no stranger to being on set. She had roles in big-name shows such as the "90210" reboot and How I Met Your Mother." Comparetto also appeared in an episode of "Days of Our Lives" in 2016, which was the same year she and Flynn got married. In an interview with Carolyn Topol Talk, the "Yellowstone" actor shared, "I was lucky enough to get to audition for 'Days' probably about five years ago. It was the one and only time I had auditioned for 'Days' ... I auditioned and was lucky enough to book the role of Lisa." As for whether her husband watched her scene, she laughed, "No. He hasn't seen it, and he doesn't plan on seeing it. He would be happy to watch any other episodes or anything else I do in the future, but just not that one."
Comparetto shared a pic of her kissing Flynn days after their October wedding and wrote, "My husband. Thank you to everyone who showed us so much love and helped us have the most perfect day ever! Every person there made it so special." A year later, she gave a shout-out to her husband. "Happy Anniversary to the man who always makes me smile. I love you more than words @inlikebillyflynn!," Comparetto gushed on Instagram. Five years after getting married, the two welcomed their first child and announced the news in a sweet way.
Billy Flynn and Gina Comparetto are proud parents of one
Billy Flynn and Gina Comparetto seem to have a fairytale relationship. In 2021, the happy couple revealed that they were expecting their first baby together. In a series of '60s-inspired photos, Comparetto showed off her growing bump with Flynn touching her belly tenderly. "First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes ..." she teased while posting a baby emoji. On being a new dad, Flynn told Soap Opera Digest, "I feel all of the emotions. I'm very excited. I'm very nervous." He added, "Since I found out Gina was pregnant, I knew [becoming a father] was going to be the most special thing that I've ever done."
Flynn and Comparetto have remained private about the birth of their child and haven't shared any pics on social media. They have, however, teamed up in another way. In 2022, they collaborated on an Instagram series called "Starlets On Ice," with Comparetto starring as Marla Mayfield and Flynn as Johnny Darrin. The two also starred together in the short film "Last Chance," which won three awards in the 2022 World Cup Genre Cinema, proving that Flynn and Comparetto have made a wonderful match.