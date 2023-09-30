Here's Who Days Of Our Lives Star Billy Flynn Is Married To In Real Life

Like her husband Billy Flynn, Gina Comparetto is also no stranger to being on set. She had roles in big-name shows such as the "90210" reboot and How I Met Your Mother." Comparetto also appeared in an episode of "Days of Our Lives" in 2016, which was the same year she and Flynn got married. In an interview with Carolyn Topol Talk, the "Yellowstone" actor shared, "I was lucky enough to get to audition for 'Days' probably about five years ago. It was the one and only time I had auditioned for 'Days' ... I auditioned and was lucky enough to book the role of Lisa." As for whether her husband watched her scene, she laughed, "No. He hasn't seen it, and he doesn't plan on seeing it. He would be happy to watch any other episodes or anything else I do in the future, but just not that one."

Comparetto shared a pic of her kissing Flynn days after their October wedding and wrote, "My husband. Thank you to everyone who showed us so much love and helped us have the most perfect day ever! Every person there made it so special." A year later, she gave a shout-out to her husband. "Happy Anniversary to the man who always makes me smile. I love you more than words @inlikebillyflynn!," Comparetto gushed on Instagram. Five years after getting married, the two welcomed their first child and announced the news in a sweet way.