David McCallum, NCIS Actor, Dead At 90

David McCallum, best known for his role as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the top-rated CBS series "NCIS," has died at the age of 90, his family confirmed. "He was the kindest, coolest, most patient, and loving father. He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren and had a unique bond with each of them," his son Peter said in a statement (via People). As revealed by his family, McCallum died of natural causes on September 5 at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Reacting to the tragic news, "NCIS" executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North released an official statement, describing McCallum as "a scholar" and "a consummate professional" with a great work ethic and a sense of humor to match. "From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed," their statement read, per Deadline.

CBS also released a statement in which it expressed its sadness, while also recounting McCallum's time working with the network. "Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David," the statement said.

