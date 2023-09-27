Here's What Shakira Looks Like Without Makeup

Shakira proves that less is more when it comes to her makeup. The natural beauty showed off her glowing skin and rosy cheeks in a 2022 beach outing on Instagram. "Cuando se asoma el sol," she captioned the snap, translating to "When the sun goes down." In 2020, she shared a more serious, dolled-down look in support of relief efforts for the deadly explosion in Beirut. "100% of the profits from this limited edition tee support the relief efforts of the @lebaneseredcross and @offre.joie who are on the ground responding to humanitarian needs for the people of Beirut," she captioned the shot, wearing a t-shirt with the words, "Rise From The Ashes."

On how she keeps her skin glowing, Shakira told InStyle, "A good way to prep your skin is to use a vitamin C serum, it does wonders — especially when my skin gets dehydrated. If I'm super dry, I also layer on vitamin E — I just get capsules from the pharmacy and squeeze it right onto my skin." When it comes to makeup, Shakira has ditched her heavily lined eyes and proudly sports a more natural front. "I feel like the less makeup I use, the better I look," she explained. Besides keeping her skin hydrated with vitamins and wearing minimal products, Shakira has a theory when it comes to beauty that has nothing to do with makeup.