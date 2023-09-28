Why Andy Cohen Doesn't Want Heidi Montag To Join The Real Housewives

Could Heidi Montag ever join a "Real Housewives" franchise? Not if executive producer Andy Cohen has anything to do with it. Cohen has been involved in casting for the "Real Housewives" shows and has certain criteria that he looks for. In an interview with Bravo Insider, Cohen shared what the stars usually have in common. "They all [want] to be famous. They're very opinionated. They're not afraid; they're not shy. They're outgoing. Many of them are very funny but don't even realize how funny they are," he explained. But while it may seem that someone like Montag would check those boxes, Cohen has no interest in bringing her on board.

On an episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Cohen made it clear that he doesn't know Montag personally and that he never watched "Laguna Beach" — the show that officially gave Montag her start. However, Cohen strongly feels that she is too well known for her time on MTV (she had a bigger role on the spinoff "The Hills"), which tells him that she would not be a great fit for one of the franchises that he casts for. "I have said that I thought it would be weird if they were on the Housewives because the same reason that I was saying that it would be weird if Snooki came on the Housewives," Cohen said (via Us Weekly), referring to Nicole Polizzi of "Jersey Shore" fame. "They're so identified not only with another show, but with another network," he added.

Montag, however, seems to think there's more to it.