A Look At Odell Beckham Jr.'s Star-Studded Dating History

Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ to his friends) is famous for his ability to catch the football in the endzone, but the athlete gets plenty of attention away from the field, too. In September 2023, OBJ made headlines for his rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian. As People noted, the pair are "hanging out," which can mean any number of things. Page Six elaborated on the romance, with a source telling the outlet that Kim and Beckham Jr. have been spending time together in groups of people and that the media mogul "is not seriously dating anyone at the moment."

This wouldn't be Kim's first high-profile relationship, nor her first with an NFL star. Earlier in her career, the "SKIMS" founder dated then-New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush. As for OBJ, he was linked to Kim's younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, in 2016. Both parties shot down rumors of anything more serious than a fling, and that was that. In general, it seems OBJ isn't one to kiss and tell. "You never hear about the [women] I'm dating or anything like that," he told GQ in 2019. "And you won't. I don't need to give you that. You want to talk about my job, football? We can talk about that. But this is my personal life. There's two separate lines." That doesn't mean we don't hear about the women he's dating, though. From Khloé and Zendaya to Amber Rose, here's a look at the high-profile ladies in Beckham Jr.'s life.