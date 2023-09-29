A Look At Odell Beckham Jr.'s Star-Studded Dating History
Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ to his friends) is famous for his ability to catch the football in the endzone, but the athlete gets plenty of attention away from the field, too. In September 2023, OBJ made headlines for his rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian. As People noted, the pair are "hanging out," which can mean any number of things. Page Six elaborated on the romance, with a source telling the outlet that Kim and Beckham Jr. have been spending time together in groups of people and that the media mogul "is not seriously dating anyone at the moment."
This wouldn't be Kim's first high-profile relationship, nor her first with an NFL star. Earlier in her career, the "SKIMS" founder dated then-New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush. As for OBJ, he was linked to Kim's younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, in 2016. Both parties shot down rumors of anything more serious than a fling, and that was that. In general, it seems OBJ isn't one to kiss and tell. "You never hear about the [women] I'm dating or anything like that," he told GQ in 2019. "And you won't. I don't need to give you that. You want to talk about my job, football? We can talk about that. But this is my personal life. There's two separate lines." That doesn't mean we don't hear about the women he's dating, though. From Khloé and Zendaya to Amber Rose, here's a look at the high-profile ladies in Beckham Jr.'s life.
OBJ was linked to models and actresses
Odell Beckham Jr. was rumored to be dating Amber Rose between 2015 and 2017; however, Muva put the gossip to bed. "I am like, 'can my vagina [get] a rest,'" she told The Jasmine Brand in 2017. "Odell is literally one of my best friends in the entire world. We are very very close, very tight, we talk a lot." The TV personality also debunked rumors surrounding OBJ's sexuality, telling the outlet she is "150% percent sure he is not gay!"
Around the same time the wide receiver was linked to Rose, Beckham Jr. was papped getting flirty with Khloé Kardashian. In 2016, TMZ published photos of the two at Drake's Memorial Day pool bash, showing Kardashian all but sitting on Beckham Jr.'s lap. He later dismissed the snaps as being taken "out of context," according to Life & Style. The "Good American" founder seemingly responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "It's really not that deep."
After Kardashian, there was Zendaya, whom OBJ snuggled up to a Grammys afterparty in 2016. But like Kardashian and Rose before her, Zendaya insisted she and Beckham Jr. were just "homies," according to Page Six. Although they were later spotted sitting courtside at a basketball game, whatever was going on between the two quickly fizzled out. Beckham Jr. also made headlines for a brief dalliance with model Polyxeni Ferfeli in 2017, but the consensus here is that the footballer was just playing the field.
OBJ dated Lauren Wood for four years
As far as we know, Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't in a serious relationship until he met Lauren Wood. Per People, the NFL star dated the model for four years, and they share a son named Zydn. Zydn was born just days after Beckham Jr.'s Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022, and the proud dad called his newborn "THE biggest blessing" on Instagram. He added, "Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all ... EFFORTLESSLY!" ... i now [know] with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get [through] anything. I love u so much." Despite sharing milestones as a family — including Zydn's first red carpet appearance in 2022 — Wood and Beckham Jr. called it quits in 2023.
Now, it appears that OBJ may be entering his Kardashians era (for the second time), though he's still keeping his love life under wraps. Previously, Kim Kardashian expressed skepticism about a potential partner's ability to "deal with the [drama]" on an episode of "The Kardashians."
Meanwhile, Wood is keeping us guessing regarding her thoughts on Kardashian and Beckham Jr. "Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown," she cryptically posted to Instagram, a day after news broke of her ex's rumored romance. OBJ, are we going to see you on Season 4 of "The Kardashians?"