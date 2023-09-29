Who Is Harris Faulkner's Husband? A Look At The Fox News Host's Love Life

Most people strive not to mix business with pleasure and not take their work home with them — unless they work from home, then it's a moot point. Either way, it's likely Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner has no choice in either matter. Because, given who Faulkner's husband is, the Fox News host's love life is nearly impossible to separate from her work life.

Faulkner has become a shining star on the network despite not always towing the Fox party line. In one of the most uncomfortable Fox News interviews ever, Faulkner took her co-host, Melissa Francis, to task for defending Donald Trump's claims that some white supremacists are "fine people." When she was challenged, Francis burst into big salty tears. "Can I tell you this? I am so uncomfortable having this conversation," she sniffled. Faulkner reminded Francis that it's no longer the 1950s and that, yes, indeed, we can and should have this conversation. Pretty radical for Fox News.

Faulkner also once apologized to viewers for an on-air mistake while interviewing Donald Trump. The newscaster was left redfaced after falsely claiming the head of the Department of Homeland Security had resigned. "Forgive me, that has not happened. And I apologize," she said (via Twitter). A Fox News host apologizing for a falsehood is pretty rad, too, not to mention rare. However, that's about as far as Faulkner goes when it comes to kicking the trend. That said, her husband, Tony Berlin, doesn't fit the Fox News mold, far from it.