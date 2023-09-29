Who Is Harris Faulkner's Husband? A Look At The Fox News Host's Love Life
Most people strive not to mix business with pleasure and not take their work home with them — unless they work from home, then it's a moot point. Either way, it's likely Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner has no choice in either matter. Because, given who Faulkner's husband is, the Fox News host's love life is nearly impossible to separate from her work life.
Faulkner has become a shining star on the network despite not always towing the Fox party line. In one of the most uncomfortable Fox News interviews ever, Faulkner took her co-host, Melissa Francis, to task for defending Donald Trump's claims that some white supremacists are "fine people." When she was challenged, Francis burst into big salty tears. "Can I tell you this? I am so uncomfortable having this conversation," she sniffled. Faulkner reminded Francis that it's no longer the 1950s and that, yes, indeed, we can and should have this conversation. Pretty radical for Fox News.
Faulkner also once apologized to viewers for an on-air mistake while interviewing Donald Trump. The newscaster was left redfaced after falsely claiming the head of the Department of Homeland Security had resigned. "Forgive me, that has not happened. And I apologize," she said (via Twitter). A Fox News host apologizing for a falsehood is pretty rad, too, not to mention rare. However, that's about as far as Faulkner goes when it comes to kicking the trend. That said, her husband, Tony Berlin, doesn't fit the Fox News mold, far from it.
Rivals to spouses
Harris Faulkner and her husband, Tony Berlin, broke the cardinal rule of not mixing business with pleasure. According to Amo Mama, the two were rival newshounds in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when they first met. She was an anchor for KSTP-TV while he was a WCCO-TV reporter. A mutual friend introduced them, and it was love at first sight. They married in 2003 and welcomed two daughters, Bella and Danika.
After tying the knot, they moved to New York, and Faulkner began her ascent up the Fox News ladder. Meanwhile, Berlin hosted "Good Morning America" before launching his consultancy company, Berlin Media Relations. Regarding politics, Faulkner's stance is pretty straightforward, as it's nearly impossible to be a left-leaning Fox News host. Berlin tries to keep his cards closer to his chest. However, per Tuko, he studied at LA's liberal Occidental College and interned at PBS. Oh, and Berlin once posted a video of Barack Obama on Facebook, captioned, "Share if he's your favorite president."
In addition to their political differences, People reports that Berlin is Jewish, while Faulkner is Christian. "We're raising our girls predominantly Christian, but they're exposed to everything ... we do Passover and the reading of the Haggadah," Faulkner explained. "With biracial children, they, to me, are the epitome of where our attitude should be. That's what I teach my girls. I say, 'You are the example of what society can do together if we all pulled together in a unified way.'"
United front
Harris Faulkner and her husband, Tony Berlin, differ in opinion. However, they're firmly united in many other ways. Despite being from different religions, they are committed to raising their children in a faith-based household. The couple is equally committed to racial equality and human rights — a touchy subject for many Fox News anchors and viewers. Not for Faulkner, though.
"For those [Black people] who are legitimately hurting — I live in this skin, so I know how it feels," Faulkner told People. "I've been pulled over while driving. I know how that feels ... I had that moment of brain freeze and 'What do I do? I don't want to make a mistake.'" Regarding the infamous George Floyd choking video that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement, Faulkner tiptoes away from Fox News reporting guidelines. "It hurts us in just a deep, deep way ... for all Americans," she says. "I think that we are hyperventilating and missing an opportunity for unity because we can agree on that videotape. I haven't met anybody who doesn't see that that was killing on-camera."
Faulkner should have a chat with former-Foxer Tucker Carlson. "No one can watch the footage without feeling sympathy for George Floyd," Carlson wrote. "But does it amount to murder? No, it doesn't. It clearly doesn't." Meanwhile, The Daily Beast notes that Faulkner regularly echoed Carlson's extreme, racist, and unfounded rhetoric when he was still on-air, such as claiming migrants make the USA "dirtier and poorer."