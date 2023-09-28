Michael Gambon, Harry Potter Actor, Dead At 82

Award-winning Irish-English actor Sir Michael Gambon, perhaps best known for his noteworthy role in the "Harry Potter" film series wherein he played the astute, all-knowing Professor Dumbledore, has died. Beyond being a fixture in the magical film franchise, Gambon was also known for his roles in "The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover" and "The King's Speech."

The somber news was confirmed on September 28 via a public statement released by Gambon's public relations company on behalf of his family. "Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife, Anne, and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia," the statement read before requesting "privacy at this painful time," per BBC. He was 82 years old.

Following his death, many are looking back at the talented thespian's illustrious career and the mark he left on the industry. "You just do it," Gambon once told The Guardian in 2014 about how he always managed to move himself to tears on set. "That's what acting is."

More to come...