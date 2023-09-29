Was Catherine Zeta-Jones Close With Her Late Father-In-Law Kirk Douglas?

When Catherine Zeta-Jones tied the knot with Michael Douglas in November 2000, it was the Brit who married into royalty. The daughter of a seamstress and a small factory owner, Zeta-Jones' background is opposite from Michael's, who is the son of Classic Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas and Diana Dill. Despite the difference in upbringing, Michael feels right at home with his in-laws. Zeta-Jones' parents, David and Patricia Jones, were initially taken aback by her choice of partner.

"I wasn't quite the son-in-law her parents had envisioned!" Michael, who is the same age as the in-laws, told The Guardian in 2010. But they quickly came around. "I do like to wind up Catherine's father and call him Pops," he laughed. When Michael and Zeta-Jones' children, Dylan and Carys, were growing up, they visited David and Patricia in Wales every summer. The visits gave the kids an opportunity to experience life outside the glitz and glam of Hollywood and a chance for Michael and Zeta-Jones to enjoy some alone time.

"The grandparents have a very nice house up there, but they do normal stuff in Mumbles and it gives us a chance to do something romantic," he said. Michael isn't alone in having a good relationship with the in-laws. When Michael and Zeta-Jones went on a break in 2013, his mother showed she was close to the couple. "I knew they would work it out," she told the New York Daily Post when they reconciled the following year. And Kirk was no different.