How Blue Bloods Star Tom Selleck's Acting Career Has Affected His Health

Fans of "Blue Bloods" have worried about Tom Selleck's health after noticing Police Commissioner Frank Reagan's limp in the CBS police procedural. In 2017, the National Enquirer claimed the "Friends" alum has been dealing with "crippling arthritis," to the point he needed a body double to do simple scenes. In July 2023, Radar also reported Selleck has been relying on doubles to shoot "Blue Bloods" as any scene that requires much movement is a struggle.

"Like most stars, there's a stunt double for dangerous action shots, but Tom even uses the guy for simple scenes, like getting out of his police car," a source told the outlet. Selleck's supposed ailment has no cure. "Tom's in a lot of pain and agony ... He's been to doctors and has learned techniques to alleviate the pain, but it's a disease that isn't going to go away," the insider shared. "He's learning to adjust to it as best as he can." Selleck's rep denied the insider's claims, telling Radar the "Magnum, P.I." star is "fit and vigorous."

Indeed, Selleck feels well enough for another season of "Blue Bloods." In March, CBS announced the series would return for Season 14, with Selleck in the lead role as always. Selleck even agreed to a pay cut to keep it going, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Just because Selleck doesn't appear to be suffering from any condition severe enough to push him into retirement doesn't mean his work hasn't taken its toll on his body.