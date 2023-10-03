The Devastating Story Behind NFL Star Alex Smith's Right Leg

NFL quarterback Alex Smith enjoyed a relatively easygoing career until he suffered a life-threatening injury. The Washington native started his football career in high school, leading his team, the Helix Highlanders, to back-to-back state titles. After earning his bachelor's degree at the University of Utah, Smith made it to the NFL, with the San Francisco 49ers naming him the first overall pick in the 2005 draft. "The week leading up I had a good idea just based off of different scenarios," he told ESPN of his selection. "Back then they were trying to negotiate those contracts before the draft and the way that was going I felt good about it the week leading up."

With the San Francisco 49ers, Smith enjoyed a successful career, playing with the team for eight seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2013. "There was no doubt in my mind that this is where I wanted to be; it wasn't close. Everything pointed here for me," Smith said of his trade, according to Bleacher Report. Smith would go on to play with the Chiefs for five seasons. In 2018, Smith was traded yet again, this time to the then-Washington Redskins where he would later sign a $94 million extension contract, as Sports Illustrated noted. However, only a few months later, Smith faced a career setback after suffering a life-threatening leg injury that took him off the field.