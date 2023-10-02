Tim Wakefield, Red Sox Hall Of Famer, Dead At 57

MLB star Tim Wakefield, who played for the Boston Red Sox for over a decade, has died at age 57. "Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation," the Red Sox wrote in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The tragic news of Wakefield's death follows the recent revelation that the MLB veteran was diagnosed with brain cancer. "Tim Wakefield is sick," former MLB player Curt Schilling shared on his eponymous podcast. "Recently, Tim was diagnosed with a very serious, [and] aggressive form of brain cancer." During the episode, Schilling added that Wakefield had undergone surgery for his condition while revealing that his wife, Stacy Stover, had received a pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2023.

Following news of Wakefield's death, fans have taken to social media to pay tributes to the MLB legend. "It isn't very often I have no words. Today I have none. Tears, yes. Sadness, yes. Tim Wakefield has passed away. Rest In Peace one of the best men I have known," Jerry Trupiano, former Boston Red Sox play-by-play announcer, wrote in a tweet.

