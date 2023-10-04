Tragic Details About Miley Cyrus
The following article includes descriptions of mental health issues and eating disorders.
Back in 2006, Hannah Montana was introduced to the world in all her teenage pop-star glory. Miley Cyrus made a name for herself by starring in the Disney series as a normal girl by day and an international superstar by night. The show was an instant success, setting the tone for what would be a record-breaking series that spanned four seasons, a film, multiple music soundtracks, and several international tours. Hannah Montana was born, but the Miley Cyrus we know today had yet to emerge.
It's no secret that the innocent teen Cyrus played for years is a far cry from the rebellious, boundary-pushing artist she evolved into. The "Bangerz" singer shed her Disney skin long ago, and she's been constantly criticized ever since. She's swung from wrecking balls, twerked half-naked, and pole-danced at the VMAs, and the public has never let her live it down. She's found her identity apart from Hannah Montana, but she endured countless media controversies in the process. "Now that I'm an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child," she told British Vogue.
Many may not know that the "Malibu" singer has endured her own personal tragedies while putting on a brave face for the rest of the world. We're breaking down all the tragic details about Miley Cyrus.
Miley Cyrus lost her home in a fire
Tragedies can strike at any moment, and they don't discriminate against wealth or zip codes. When a devastating wildfire tore through Malibu in 2018, Miley Cyrus lost the mansion she shared with her then-husband, Liam Hemsworth. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong," Cyrus posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The "Midnight Sky" artist told Vanity Fair that the devastating loss took a toll on her, but she didn't let the grief consume her. "... I wasn't going to change it. I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you're trapped," she said, adding that she found healing through new people and places.
Though the structure may have been lost, Cyrus has countless memories of her California home that marked significant moments in her life. Not only was her hit track "Malibu" inspired by her home, but it was where her first record as a solo artist, "Meet Miley Cyrus," was born as well. "I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon," Cyrus revealed in her "Used To Be Young" series on social media. "... I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down ... That house had so much magic to it that it ended up really changing my life," she said.
Miley Cyrus said trauma led to her marriage with Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus has done her fair share of dating in the spotlight, but none was as significant as her decade-long relationship with her former husband, Liam Hemsworth. The two met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009 and went on to date on and off for years before tying the knot in 2018. Their marriage was short-lived, however, as the pair split the following year.
The "Angels Like You" singer admitted that losing their Malibu home may have led to a rushed decision to tie the knot. The couple lost their home in November, a month before their private wedding ceremony in Nashville. In a clip from her "Used To Be Young" series, Cyrus revealed: "Me and Liam's commitment to being married just really came from — of course, a place of love first, 'cause we had been together for 10 years — but also from a place of trauma, and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could."
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus admitted that she believed her marriage to Hemsworth would fix the cracks in their personal lives. "And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that's really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself," she said.
Miley Cyrus mourned the loss of her grandmother
Miley Cyrus lost a major role model in 2020 when she mourned the death of her grandmother, Loretta Finley. The artist took to Instagram to share a tribute of her, with a series of photos including one of her on the set of "The Voice" and another of her holding a baby Miley. "Even though you are gone.... NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon," Cyrus wrote. "I will miss you for the rest of my life... I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated."
The "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" singer took some time to herself to grieve the loss, writing on her Instagram Story that she was "completely heartbroken." The singer also revealed that she wrote the track "Miss You So Much" for her grandmother and reposted a video singing the track to Finley. "This is a song I wrote in 2016 for my Mammie that was later released on 'Younger Now.' I know she is in her 40's loving life with my grandad up in heaven," she wrote in the caption.
Miley Cyrus said there was 'too much conflict' in her marriage
There were many rumors as to why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth decided to file for divorce in 2019. Cyrus took to X to deny the claims that there was infidelity involved, writing: "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will." She went on to add that she "had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind."
It seems that the couple couldn't live in peace. On the "Howard Stern Show" (per Daily Mail), the singer admitted: "I don't get off on drama or fighting." Fans continued to speculate, however, when Cyrus dropped her album "Endless Summer Vacation." In the track "Muddy Feet" featuring Sia, the artist sings: "And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase / Now I know why you've been closing the curtains (Uh-uh) / Get the f*** out of my house." While the former Disney star has remained silent on the meaning of the lyrics, fans have their own interpretations.
Fans also claimed that Cyrus filmed the video "Flowers" in the house that Hemsworth allegedly used to cheat on his ex-wife. The singer's sister Brandi appeared on "The Morning Breath" to address the rumors, admitting (via Tone Deaf): "The narratives are f***ing hilarious ... I'm not here to say that's true and what's not true," she said. "Only Miley knows the truth."
Miley Cyrus' parents divorce strained her relationship with her father
Miley Cyrus' parents, Tish and Billy Ray, have had a tumultuous relationship. The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer first filed for divorce from his wife in 2010, but the pair later reconciled. Three years later, Tish was the one to file for divorce, but the two called it off just a month later. The pair ultimately ended for good in 2022 after three decades of marriage.
Throughout their up-and-down relationship, the media speculated on infidelity from both sides. Miley even called out her father on X (per Celebitchy) over allegations that he cheated on Tish with his Broadway co-star, Dylis Croman. "Since you won't reply to my texts I'm giving you an hour to tell the truth or I'm telling it for you," she wrote, to which Billy Ray remained silent. Tish was also accused of having an affair with Poison singer Bret Michaels, but the singer denied the allegations.
Billy Ray has since moved on to Australian singer Firerose, and the couple got engaged in 2022. Not everybody was happy about the union, however, and Miley struggled throughout her parents' split. "The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," an insider told E! News. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship." The source revealed that Miley has no relationship with Firerose and that she "has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."
Miley Cyrus had a near death experience on a plane
Miley Cyrus had a harrowing experience on a plane ride to England's Glastonbury Festival in 2019. A rocky diverted landing led the singer to jump in her sister's lap, according to Brandi's recount of the incident on the podcast "Your Favorite Thing." Brandi revealed that she, her mother Tish, Miley, and Miley's entire team were on the plane to the show. "Our plane tried to land twice and had to come back up because there were other planes in our way. Out of nowhere, as we're landing, we swoop back up and like, bang to the left and turn. It feels crazy," she said.
Brandi revealed that both Miley and Tish were nervous fliers, leading to a frenzy on the aircraft as the chaos ensued. "Miley's in my lap, my mom's holding my hand across the aisle and nobody is telling us what's going on," she said. "A full five minutes go by and we're clearly going all the way back up and they finally come back and tell us, 'No need to panic, but somebody was in our lane in the sky and we were going to hit them.' That's terrifying to think about."
The plane attempted to land for a second time, and the same air traffic occurred. Eventually, the plane made the descent safely, but not without the Cyrus family fearing for their lives. "My mom starts crying and goes, 'If we die, Noah is alone and freaking out,'" Brandi added. "I'm trying to hold it together for everybody."
Hannah Montana put a wedge in Miley Cyrus' family
As "Hannah Montana" took over Disney Channel and the world, behind the scenes, a different story was unfolding. Ratings soared, and Miley Cyrus emerged as a star, but at what cost? Billy Ray admitted in an interview with GQ that the hit series caused a huge divide within the Cyrus family. "The business was driving a wedge between us," the country singer admitted.
In the midst of the divorce between him and his wife Tish (that was later called off), Billy Ray was filming the final season of "Hannah Montana." While they played a happy family on-screen, their own personal drama was playing out in real time. "Season four, it was a disaster," he admitted. "I was going to work every single day knowing that my family had fallen apart, but yet I had to sit in front of that camera. I look back and I go, How did I ever make it through that? I must be a better actor than I thought."
Miley had her own personal struggles while playing the beloved Disney pop princess, admitting that when the series ended, she had an identity crisis. On the podcast "Rock This with Allison Hagendorf," she revealed: "... When you have this alter ego, you're valuable. You've got millions of fans, you're the biggest star in the world. Then ...when I looked like myself, when I didn't have the wig on anymore, no one cared about me. I wasn't a star anymore."
Miley Cyrus suffered body dismorphia
Like many celebrities, Miley Cyrus has suffered the effects of the intense pressure the media places on her. Unrealistic beauty standards and body shaming have become some of society's norms, leading some A-listers down a dark path of body dysmorphia and eating disorders. Cyrus opened up about the effects that starring as Hannah Montana had on her growing up, admitting in an interview with Marie Claire that she had a hard time accepting who she was outside of the Disney mold.
"I was told for so long what a girl is supposed to be from being on that show. I was made to look like someone that I wasn't, which probably caused some body dysmorphia because I had been made pretty every day for so long, and then when I wasn't on that show, it was like, Who the f*** am I?" she said.
The "Party In The U.S.A." singer also admitted that she tries to avoid getting bogged down by the countless retouched photos she sees on social media. "The illusions that are created by platforms like Instagram — where people are posting unrealistic photos of themselves — create a distorted version of reality, of what we really look like," Cyrus admitted on her Instagram Live series "Bright Minded."
Miley Cyrus dealt with bouts of anxiety and depression
Miley Cyrus' alter ego, Hannah Montana, may have put her on the map, but when the series ended, the singer admitted to feeling lost. In a 2014 interview with Elle, Cyrus explained: "When I went through a really intense breakup — you know, I was engaged — and when I was with him or when I was on Disney, the thing that gave me the most anxiety was not knowing what to do with myself when Disney wasn't there to carry me anymore or if I didn't have him. And now I'm free of both of those things, and I'm fine."
Cyrus also revealed (per Elle) that she dealt with bouts of depression when she was younger because of her self-image. "Like, I locked myself in my room and my dad had to break my door down. It was a lot to do with, like, I had really bad skin, and I felt really bullied because of that," she said. Nowadays, the singer uses her platform to call attention to mental health and help her fans feel good in their own skin. She's a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and she revealed that helping others accept their sexual identity has given her a purpose. "I have guys and girls that come out, and they're like, "The only reason I'm able to admit that I'm gay is because you've made me feel like that's okay," she said.
Miley Cyrus underwent surgery to save her vocal chords
It's no secret that Miley Cyrus' voice has undergone a major transformation over the years. Gone are the teenage pop star's high-pitched tones and in its place are the heavier, raspier sounds Cyrus is known for nowadays. On an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the former Disney star admitted she underwent vocal cord surgery after being diagnosed with Reinke's edema, a condition that usually occurs when prolonged smoking causes swelling in the vocal cords.
"I don't smoke anymore and I'm sober," she revealed. "The vocal surgery kind of did it for me because I just learned so much about the effects..." Cyrus also revealed that the stress of losing her Malibu mansion also contributed to a change in her voice. "I honestly feel like my voice changed a lot after the fire. I could sing better after the fire in some way. It's almost like it unleashed something ... I noticed my voice go better as I had trauma."
Cyrus admitted that the surgery helped her understand how to take care of her voice in the future. "It was a gift because I was able to understand my instrument," she explained. "No one ever explained that to me. I sat in a room with a piano and did scales ... but no one taught me about how you have longevity."
Miley Cyrus experienced sexism while rehearsing for the VMAs
Miley Cyrus is no stranger to sexist comments. After all, she's dealt with several media firestorms accusing her of pole dancing at the 2009 VMAs and shaming her for twerking on Robin Thicke at the 2013 VMAs. It seems her VMA controversies weren't over, however, as the artist admitted she endured sexist comments from directors when she was rehearsing for her 2020 VMA performance of "Midnight Sky."
During her performance, the singer swung a giant glistening disco ball decked out in a black crop top and black underwear. It took a bit of work for her to achieve the elements she wanted. However, as she admitted on "The Joe Rogan Experience," VMA directors made some sexist comments in the midst of her designing the lighting for her performance.
"I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva s***," Cyrus explained, adding that she wanted the beauty lights to be turned off. "You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn't turn the beauty light off." Cyrus went on to admit that the directors chastised her for her requests, saying: "... My bracelets kept getting caught in all this s*** and they said, 'You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn't be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.'" Cyrus admitted she answered back by responding: "'Well, a guy wouldn't be doing this because a guy doesn't sell your show with sex the way that I'm going to ...'"
Miley Cyrus was devastated after her dog died of cancer
Miley Cyrus is a huge animal lover. The "Flowers" singer reportedly owns over a dozen pets, and she constantly posts Instagram snaps with her beloved animals. In 2021, the artist suffered a giant loss, however, as she took to Instagram to reveal she was grieving the death of her beloved pitbull mix, Mary Jane. "MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend. #RestInParadise," Cyrus wrote.
The singer's love for the dog also inspired her unreleased track "Mary Jane," which she debuted on her Instagram following her dog's death. In the song, Cyrus sings: "I wish you looked at me the way you look at Mary Jane / The way you let her kiss you and the way you say her name / You like to call me crazy like I don't know that I'm insane / But you used to look at me the way you look at Mary Jane."
After the death of Mary Jane, the singer adopted a new addition to her family of pets. In 2021, Cyrus rescued a pitbull that she named Angel. "Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise. I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who's name is 'Angel' because she was delivered to me by one... My Mary," she wrote on Instagram.
