Tragic Details About Miley Cyrus

The following article includes descriptions of mental health issues and eating disorders.

Back in 2006, Hannah Montana was introduced to the world in all her teenage pop-star glory. Miley Cyrus made a name for herself by starring in the Disney series as a normal girl by day and an international superstar by night. The show was an instant success, setting the tone for what would be a record-breaking series that spanned four seasons, a film, multiple music soundtracks, and several international tours. Hannah Montana was born, but the Miley Cyrus we know today had yet to emerge.

It's no secret that the innocent teen Cyrus played for years is a far cry from the rebellious, boundary-pushing artist she evolved into. The "Bangerz" singer shed her Disney skin long ago, and she's been constantly criticized ever since. She's swung from wrecking balls, twerked half-naked, and pole-danced at the VMAs, and the public has never let her live it down. She's found her identity apart from Hannah Montana, but she endured countless media controversies in the process. "Now that I'm an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child," she told British Vogue.

Many may not know that the "Malibu" singer has endured her own personal tragedies while putting on a brave face for the rest of the world. We're breaking down all the tragic details about Miley Cyrus.