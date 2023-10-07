A Look At Prince Harry's Bond With His Mother-In-Law Doria Ragland

They say that when you marry someone, you marry their entire family. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018, the Duke of Sussex didn't just gain a wife, he welcomed her mother, Doria Ragland, into his extended family. A good thing, too, as a healthy familial connection is something Harry has apparently needed ever since he and Meghan married. Following their decision to step back from senior royal duties in 2020, a move that sparked a media frenzy dubbed "Megxit," the couple sought refuge far from the prying eyes of the British press. They initially relocated to Canada and later settled in Meghan's home state of California, where Ragland still resides.

The duke has publicly addressed his familial conflicts on numerous occasions. Besides the iconic sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which Harry levied accusations of colorism and dismissal of Meghan's mental health against the royals, he has also portrayed a continuously strained relationship with his father, King Charles, and his older brother, Prince William. During a January 2023 interview with Britain's ITV News, Harry further claimed that neither Charles nor William had attempted to reach out and mend fences – even after the deaths of his grandparents, Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth II.

Unlike his tension with his father and brother, Harry's bond with Meghan's mother appears cut from a much different cloth. Here, we delve into the special bond between the British royal and his American mother-in-law.