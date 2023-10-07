A Look At Joshua Jackson's Rocky Love Life Before Jodie Turner-Smith
After four years of marriage, Joshua Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith have officially called it quits. TMZ reported it was Turner-Smith who filed for the dissolution of their union in the Los Angeles Superior Court on September 13, citing "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for divorcing and requesting shared custody of their daughter. The news came just weeks after the pair were photographed celebrating Turner-Smith's birthday in New York City earlier that month. In light of the shocking split, a source told ET that things have been rocky between Jackson and Turner-Smith in recent weeks. "Jodie and Joshua have been having issues lately. They celebrated Jodie's birthday on Sept. 9 at The Flower Shop in NYC, but arrived separately and left separately," the insider notes. "It was a big party, and they were distant throughout the night and barely around each other. Jodie spent the majority of the evening downstairs."
Jackson and Turner-Smith had been virtually inseparable since their paths first crossed at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018, according to Us Weekly. Following a whirlwind courtship, the two secretly wed in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson, in April 2020. Speaking with The Times in April, Jackson said that he had no intentions of getting married prior to meeting his ex-wife. "I was just not ready," he said. "I didn't think I ever wanted to get married." In fact, the "Dawson's Creek" actor didn't have the easiest time when it comes to love prior to his marriage and subsequent divorce from Turner-Smith.
Joshua Jackson has an extensive dating history
Joshua Jackson had been in his fair share of high-profile relationships before marrying Jodie Turner-Smith. In 1997, he dated his "Dawson's Creek" co-star Katie Holmes, according to PopSugar. While speaking with Rolling Stone in 1998, Jackson seemingly referred to Holmes as his first love. "I met somebody last year ... and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always," he told the magazine. After whirlwind romances with Brittany Daniel and Rosario Dawson, Jackson became romantically involved with Diane Kruger in 2006. Both the "Mighty Ducks" actor and the "Inglorious Basterds" star had insisted they have no plans to get married during their relationship. "I can tell you why we're not married: We're not religious," Jackson told Glamour in 2014. "We're both children of divorce, so it's hard for me to take marriage at face value as the thing that shows you've grown up and are committed to another person." He and Kruger were together for over a decade before they split up in 2016.
Following his breakup with Kruger, Jackson had a short-lived tryst with model Shafia West in 2017. He also sparked dating rumors with actor and TV host Alyssa Julya Smith, after the two were spotted together in New York the following year, per E! News. A source told the outlet that the pair had been seeing each other for several months when news of their romance first surfaced. However, they also split, and Jackson went on to date Turner-Smith.
He allegedly cheated on Jodie Turner-Smith
In 2019, speculation swirled surrounding Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith after he was caught getting cozy with another woman in Los Angeles. The Daily Mail was the first to report on the sighting and published pictures and footage of Jackson with his arms around the mystery woman as the two shared a passionate kiss. As noted by the outlet, the PDA-filled outing came just after Jackson and Turner-Smith were spotted together at his 41st birthday party in New York's Gitano Jungle Room, with Page Six reporting that the pair seemed "very close" during the evening. Although neither he nor Turner-Smith ever addressed the cheating rumors, Jackson opened up about his views on relationships and infidelity in his interview with The Times in April.
"I think an affair can be forgiven. We're all grown-ups. No one wants to be cheated on and there is massive repair to be done," the "Fatal Attraction" star said. "Affairs aren't about the partner, they're about the person who has transgressed," he further explained, adding, "It's not purely about the sex. There's a deeper violation." In fact, Jackson believes that had he and Turner-Smith met five years sooner, when he and Diane Kruger were still together, the pair would have probably engaged in a "torrid affair" instead of having a proper relationship and settling down. Regarding his change of heart about marriage, Jackson said, "Partially, it's age ... I'm old enough to be able to do this. Partially, it's about finding somebody in the right moment of life."