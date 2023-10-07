A Look At Joshua Jackson's Rocky Love Life Before Jodie Turner-Smith

After four years of marriage, Joshua Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith have officially called it quits. TMZ reported it was Turner-Smith who filed for the dissolution of their union in the Los Angeles Superior Court on September 13, citing "irreconcilable differences" as their reason for divorcing and requesting shared custody of their daughter. The news came just weeks after the pair were photographed celebrating Turner-Smith's birthday in New York City earlier that month. In light of the shocking split, a source told ET that things have been rocky between Jackson and Turner-Smith in recent weeks. "Jodie and Joshua have been having issues lately. They celebrated Jodie's birthday on Sept. 9 at The Flower Shop in NYC, but arrived separately and left separately," the insider notes. "It was a big party, and they were distant throughout the night and barely around each other. Jodie spent the majority of the evening downstairs."

Jackson and Turner-Smith had been virtually inseparable since their paths first crossed at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018, according to Us Weekly. Following a whirlwind courtship, the two secretly wed in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson, in April 2020. Speaking with The Times in April, Jackson said that he had no intentions of getting married prior to meeting his ex-wife. "I was just not ready," he said. "I didn't think I ever wanted to get married." In fact, the "Dawson's Creek" actor didn't have the easiest time when it comes to love prior to his marriage and subsequent divorce from Turner-Smith.