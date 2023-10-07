Why Kal Penn Left His Role As Dr. Lawrence Kutner On House

Fans of the show "House" were left stunned in 2009 when Kal Penn's character, Dr. Lawrence Kutner, was abruptly killed off via suicide. What made the character's death extra jarring was that producers decided to leave Dr. Kutner's reasons for taking his own life a mystery. "The lack of reason behind [the suicide] — the lack of answers — was what I responded to," David Shore, an executive producer on "House" told Entertainment Weekly in 2009. The decision was made to write off Dr. Kutner after Penn told producers he wanted to leave the series to take a position at the White House to become a member of the Barack Obama administration.

The opportunity arose for Penn — who used his legal name Kalpen Modi while working in Washington — when he accompanied fellow actor Olivia Wilde to an event leading up to Obama's election. "And there was an opportunity to serve in the White House, and ... you know, what are you gonna say, 'No Mr. President, I have another stoner movie to make?'" the "Harold and Kumar" actor told NPR in 2019 when reflecting on the government job.

Penn was hired to work as the associate director for the Office of Public Liaison, which focused on educating the youth. "Our office doesn't handle policy, but we help bridge the gap between policies," Penn told ABC News in 2011. Although he was excited about the opportunity with the Obama administration, Penn wanted to make sure it was offered for the right reasons.