The Scandalous Past Of Alix Earle's Stepmother Ashley Dupré

Alix Earle has exploded onto the social media influencer scene, and everything about her life is now in the spotlight — including the controversy surrounding her stepmother, Ashley Dupré.

Earle's life and her family came under scrutiny after Earle began posting videos on TikTok in 2020 and her content began going viral. We've seen it time and time again, as social media influencers like Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae have also taken the world by storm seemingly overnight. Still, Earle's success is on another level of social media fame. Her famous "Get Ready With Me" videos give fans an inside look at her life as she gets ready for events like going to the Eiffel Tower or maybe just a night out in Miami. Followers love how vulnerable Earle has been online and in just three years she has amassed nearly 6 million followers and over 550 million likes across her videos! She has quickly become TikTok's IT girl, and with that comes much scrutiny.

Since blowing up on the social media platform, Earle has faced a lot of criticism. The TikTok sensation has been able to brush many things off her shoulders, but there is one controversy that continues to resurface for Earle and the rest of her family, and it involves her stepmom, Dupré. Dupré has not had a squeaky-clean past and has been involved in several cheating scandals that have made major headlines throughout the years.