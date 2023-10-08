The Scandalous Past Of Alix Earle's Stepmother Ashley Dupré
Alix Earle has exploded onto the social media influencer scene, and everything about her life is now in the spotlight — including the controversy surrounding her stepmother, Ashley Dupré.
Earle's life and her family came under scrutiny after Earle began posting videos on TikTok in 2020 and her content began going viral. We've seen it time and time again, as social media influencers like Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae have also taken the world by storm seemingly overnight. Still, Earle's success is on another level of social media fame. Her famous "Get Ready With Me" videos give fans an inside look at her life as she gets ready for events like going to the Eiffel Tower or maybe just a night out in Miami. Followers love how vulnerable Earle has been online and in just three years she has amassed nearly 6 million followers and over 550 million likes across her videos! She has quickly become TikTok's IT girl, and with that comes much scrutiny.
Since blowing up on the social media platform, Earle has faced a lot of criticism. The TikTok sensation has been able to brush many things off her shoulders, but there is one controversy that continues to resurface for Earle and the rest of her family, and it involves her stepmom, Dupré. Dupré has not had a squeaky-clean past and has been involved in several cheating scandals that have made major headlines throughout the years.
Ashley Dupré had a cheating scandal with Alix Earle's father
Alix Earle's stepmom Ashley Dupré has a scandalous past that involves the social media star's father, Thomas "TJ" Earle, and former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer. At a young age, Dupré joined a luxury escort service called Emperor's Club VIP, per Seventeen. In 2008, one of her clients was Spitzer. At the time, Dupré had no idea he was the governor, but after news broke of Spitzer's involvement with Dupré, he resigned, and Dupré's life was thrown into the spotlight. In 2008, she told ABC, "If it wasn't me, it would have been someone else. I was doing my job. I don't feel that I brought him [Spitzer] down." However, this would not be the last time Dupré would find herself at the center of controversy.
Not long after the Spitzer scandal, Dupré was at the center of headlines after the media discovered that she was involved in an affair with Thomas, per the New York Post. At the time, Thomas was married to Alix's mother, Alisa Earle, but had been having an affair with Dupré for months. In 2008, the businessman revealed he was "ashamed" of his actions. Thomas' attorney, Mitchell Ansell, shared, "TJ has accepted full responsibility — he's not blaming anyone else." Eventually, Thomas divorced Alisa and married Dupré in 2013, but has time healed all wounds, or is Alix's family broken?
Alix Earle world crumbled due to her father's affair
Alix Earle's world turned upside down after she learned about the affair her father, Thomas "TJ" Earle, had with Ashley Dupré. The TikTok star opened up about the scandal on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, revealing that as an 8-year-old, she was naive about the romance for two years. Alix recalled it wasn't until she was in the fourth grade when she heard whispers about her family's past that she Googled what they were talking about. The social media star was in for a big surprise because it was through Google that she discovered her father had cheated on her mom. "[Dupré] was very well-known ... and in turn, my dad's affair became a very public situation," Alix said. "My world crashed down in that moment."
Even as Thomas continued his relationship with Dupré, Alix couldn't help but dislike her. "I was told that I had to be respectful to this woman and we had to be nice to her. I wanted to rip her head off," she said. It was difficult for the TikToker to move past her father's affair, but over time, things got better.
In August 2023, Alix spoke to Elle about her relationship with her stepmom, revealing she has gotten close to Dupré over the years. The social media star has even turned to her stepmom for ways to deal with backlash because, as we know, Dupré has had her fair share of criticism. As Alix told Elle, "Whatever's happened in the past, we've all gotten past it as a family."