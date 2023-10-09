The Heartbreaking Story Of Julianne Hough's Late Dogs Lexi And Harley

Julianne Hough has always had a soft spot for animals, and she was once the proud mom of two adorable pooches, Lexi and Harley. Growing up, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum was always surrounded by pets, especially dogs. "I've had dogs my entire life," she told Modern Dog magazine in 2010. However, it wasn't until she got Lexi, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, in 2009 that she learned what being a pet owner actually entails. Talking about Lexi, Hough said she considers her dog to be like her own daughter. She added that she and her fur baby have very similar personalities, in that they are both loving and fiercely independent. "She will only come to you when she wants to," Hough explained. "She loves you and wants to be with you, but only on her terms."

After several years of sharing her life with just Lexi, in 2011 Hough brought home another canine companion — a black-and-white Cavalier King Charles spaniel that she named Harley. Despite their different personalities, Lexi and her little brother got along well and were each other's best friends. Whereas Lexi is the sweet princess, Harley's the cute little rebel, Hough said in a previous chat with People. "They're great," the fur mom said of her adorable pups, adding, "They're my kids. My babies."

In 2019, Hough suffered an unimaginable loss when both of her dogs, Lexi and Harley, tragically died. The dancer and host shared the devastating news in a heartbreaking tribute for her furry best friends on social media.