Who Is Harry Jowsey's Ex-Fiancée Francesca Farago Engaged To Now?

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago's romance took center stage on Netflix's hit show "Too Hot To Handle" in 2020. While their relationship was a standout, the pair has since parted ways. Jowsey and Farago quickly established themselves as reality TV icons after appearing on the show. Their instant chemistry was palpable, and in a setting where physical intimacy was prohibited, their connection was all the more intriguing to watch.

There was no shock when Jowsey and Farago left the show hand in hand. Fans were rooting for the two as they took additional steps in their relationship, from visiting one another's family to Jowsey even popping the question. Well, sort of. On the "Too Hot To Handle" reunion, the reality star got down on one knee — during a Zoom call, no less — and proposed to Farago. However, Farago later explained that the two weren't actually engaged because he didn't do it in person. She told Variety, "I think it definitely needs to be done in person, in, like, a proper proposal. So, as of right now, no, we're not engaged."

However, that engagement would never come, and instead, the two would eventually split. Jowsey and Farago called it quits in 2020, just months after the proposal. Since the breakup, both reality stars have moved on, and it looks like Farago found the one for her and has since received a proper proposal from someone else.