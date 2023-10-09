Who Is Harry Jowsey's Ex-Fiancée Francesca Farago Engaged To Now?
Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago's romance took center stage on Netflix's hit show "Too Hot To Handle" in 2020. While their relationship was a standout, the pair has since parted ways. Jowsey and Farago quickly established themselves as reality TV icons after appearing on the show. Their instant chemistry was palpable, and in a setting where physical intimacy was prohibited, their connection was all the more intriguing to watch.
There was no shock when Jowsey and Farago left the show hand in hand. Fans were rooting for the two as they took additional steps in their relationship, from visiting one another's family to Jowsey even popping the question. Well, sort of. On the "Too Hot To Handle" reunion, the reality star got down on one knee — during a Zoom call, no less — and proposed to Farago. However, Farago later explained that the two weren't actually engaged because he didn't do it in person. She told Variety, "I think it definitely needs to be done in person, in, like, a proper proposal. So, as of right now, no, we're not engaged."
However, that engagement would never come, and instead, the two would eventually split. Jowsey and Farago called it quits in 2020, just months after the proposal. Since the breakup, both reality stars have moved on, and it looks like Farago found the one for her and has since received a proper proposal from someone else.
Francesca Farago got engaged to a TikTok star
Francesca Farago got her happily ever after, just not with Harry Jowsey. Farago started dating TikTok sensation Jesse Sullivan in 2021 after meeting him at a PRIDE event. The timeline of their relationship confused reality show lovers because Farago starred on the show "Perfect Match," when she was supposedly dating Sullivan. However, the reality star cleared the air and explained that she and Sullivan dated before the show, broke up, and then, after the show wrapped, she reconciled with the TikTok star.
Their relationship took off, and they began seriously dating in 2022, with talk of marriage on the table. Sullivan shared on his podcast "Interview with My Kid" how he was sure he would marry Farago, claiming, "Yes, absolutely, I'm definitely marrying her. I mean, she's the love of my life. I can say that — hands down — I'm possibly, maybe, already looking at rings."
For months, the couple teased the possibility of an engagement, and eventually, it happened! Farago announced the couple's big news on social media and shared a photo of the two with the engagement date as the caption. The reality star posted several more images of the romantic gesture with the perfect setting of tons of candles and an orchestra on hand. Farago wrote, "WE'RE ENGAGED a glimpse into the most magical night ever obsessed with our family.. what is life!!"
Harry Jowsey was happy for Francesca Farago
There doesn't seem to be any bad blood between Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago. In fact, Jowsey was thrilled for his ex-girlfriend after she got engaged to TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. In May 2023, he told E! News, "I genuinely am super happy for her and super proud. It's so gorgeous, the fact that she found someone she's going to spend her forever with. And I'm so happy and proud for both of them." Jowsey is hoping to be like Farago and find the one for him, revealing he's dating to marry. As of this writing, the reality star is single and ready to mingle.
As for Farago and Sullivan, they have already begun wedding planning. In August 2023, they told People they were planning a big wedding because they "only do this once." When it comes to the destination, the couple is still deciding. Farago shared, "We would love somewhere in Italy." Italy seems to be a hot spot destination for weddings lately, but the couple is also considering Catalina Island in California. The reality star revealed they are considering Catalina Island "to make it easier for all of our family to come." Fans of the reality star will have to wait until the upcoming spring wedding to see how it all unfolds.