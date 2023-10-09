Nancy Burnet: 4 Facts About Bob Barker's Decades-Long Girlfriend

Before his death, Bob Barker, the famous host of the CBS television game show "The Price is Right," enjoyed a blissful relationship with his longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet. On August 26, 2023, Barker died of natural causes at age 99. "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," Barker's publicist Roger Neal announced in a statement to the outlet. Unsurprisingly, Barker's death was followed by tributes from friends and loved ones, including his girlfriend, who praised the television host for his work ethic. "He had such an amazing, productive life. He was a natural, but he worked hard. Everything he accomplished, he accomplished himself because of hard work," Burnet said in an interview with People.

Burnet, whose romance with the famed television host spanned four decades, also touched on her connection with Barker and the secret to their long-lasting love. "I think the thing that he liked most about me is that I may have been the only person who treated him like anyone else," she explained. "I did not baby him or fawn over him, or you know how people are with celebrities. I was never like that. He was a person. I was very honest and direct with him."

Although their love story is no hidden tale, much of Nancy Burnet's life remains unknown to many. Here are a few facts about her!