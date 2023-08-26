The Real Reason Bob Barker Never Remarried After His Wife's Death

The entertainment world was saddened by the news that Bob Barker, the longtime host of "The Price is Right," died on August 26 at age 99. "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," his publicist announced (via NBC News). Barker was famed for his longevity both on and off-screen. He hosted the popular CBS show from 1972 until retiring in 2007 and was married to Dorothy Jo Gideon, his high school sweetheart, from 1945 until she died in 1981. Barker was forced to endure a shocking cheating scandal in 1994. Still, following the loss of his wife, he never remarried.

Yet, while everyone wanted to "Come on down!" for a chance to win cash and prizes, "The Price is Right" wasn't the first game show Barker hosted. The daytime staple previously fronted "Truth or Consequences" from 1956 to 1975. "Mr. Television Game Show" admitted that he'd always have a deep affection for his first hosting gig.

"I had thirty-five great years on 'The Price Is Right,' but 'Truth or Consequences' will always hold a special place in my heart for many reasons," he wrote in his memoir, "Priceless Memories" (via Today). "It was my first national television job; I had the opportunity to work with one of my heroes, Ralph Edwards and Dorothy Jo, and I began to enjoy more financial security." He also maintained deep feelings for first love, resulting in one of the reasons Barker never remarried after his wife's death.