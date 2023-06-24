The Price Is Right Wasn't The First Game Show Bob Barker Hosted

Even though it's been years since he retired from his hosting duties, Bob Barker remains synonymous with the popular game show "The Price is Right." The legendary host, who has been touted as "Mr. Television Game Show," helmed the program for 35 years, filming a staggering 6,726 episodes throughout his three-decade tenure on the show.

Throughout those years of being the face of "Price," not once did Barker even think of quitting. The game show icon genuinely enjoyed his job, and he said it was because no two games are the same. "That game is different with each contestant's personality, and that is what has made it interesting for me," he told Reuters. "Working with unrehearsed contestants, creating spontaneous entertainment, that's what I've done for all these years, and I've enjoyed it." He also shared with the Los Angeles Times that part of his appeal as a host was that he was, well, a silver fox. "I was prematurely gray," he noted. "I guess it could be that technology at that time was not what it is today, but I didn't look good. It looked like I had no hair at my temples, so they suggested I tint it." One day, he decided to leave his hair be, and the ratings reportedly soared.

Of course, apart from Barker's enthusiasm for the show and his gray locks, another reason why he lasted 35 years was that he was legitimately a stellar host. As it turns out, he was already a game-show veteran before he was tapped to host "Price," having helmed a different program for almost two decades.