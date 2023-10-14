RHOC: 4 Signs Alexis Bellino And Andy Bohn Were Always Doomed

Alexis Bellino had barely been divorced for six months when she announced her new relationship with Andy "Drew" Bohn on Instagram in February 2019. Since then, she has proudly displayed her new coupledom on social media with many shots of the two canoodling and enjoying trips together. The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star gushed about her then-boyfriend in a Season 14 episode. "This is the kind of love that I thought only existed in fairy tales. I really didn't think it was true," Bellino confessed to Emily Simpson.

In 2020, Bellino flaunted her newly engaged status by showing off a dazzling ring while kissing Bohn. "One good thing actually came out of 2020 ... I'm all YOURS," she captioned the shot. However, three years later, their relationship was kaput. "Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another," the reality star told Page Six. While the reason for the split isn't known, their breakup isn't surprising — given the numerous signs that their seemingly perfect romance might not endure.