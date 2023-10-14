RHOC: 4 Signs Alexis Bellino And Andy Bohn Were Always Doomed
Alexis Bellino had barely been divorced for six months when she announced her new relationship with Andy "Drew" Bohn on Instagram in February 2019. Since then, she has proudly displayed her new coupledom on social media with many shots of the two canoodling and enjoying trips together. The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star gushed about her then-boyfriend in a Season 14 episode. "This is the kind of love that I thought only existed in fairy tales. I really didn't think it was true," Bellino confessed to Emily Simpson.
In 2020, Bellino flaunted her newly engaged status by showing off a dazzling ring while kissing Bohn. "One good thing actually came out of 2020 ... I'm all YOURS," she captioned the shot. However, three years later, their relationship was kaput. "Drew and I have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. Despite this, our love for each other remains strong, and we both sincerely wish nothing but the best for one another," the reality star told Page Six. While the reason for the split isn't known, their breakup isn't surprising — given the numerous signs that their seemingly perfect romance might not endure.
Andy Bohn was still married when he and Alexis Bellino went public
Alexis Bellino may have wanted to proclaim to the world that she was in love with Andy "Drew" Bohn, but their Instagram PDA had its ramifications. In a shocking statement to Us Weekly, Andy's now-ex-wife, Andrea Bohn, revealed they were trying to make their marriage work just a month before Bellino's announcement. "My marriage to Andrew was filled with both happy and challenging times, which led us to marriage counseling as recently as January. It became quite apparent our marriage was beyond reconciliation with Ms. Bellino's Instagram post on Super Bowl Sunday," her crisis manager, Richard Harlow, shared with the outlet. "As a recent divorcee and mother herself, I am sure Ms. Bellino meant no harm to myself or my children with that, or subsequent posts," the statement continued, with Andrea pleading for the couple to "be considerate" of her children.
A few weeks earlier, Bellino found herself defending the relationship. "By the way, this is my Instagram documenting MY life. Unfollow if you don't want to be a part of it. There are a lot of other people you can follow. Only love and light on this page," she posted while sharing a snap of herself and Drew kissing. One fan replied, "If you have to defend a picture you're about to post, maybe you shouldn't post it."
Alexis Bellino and Andy Bohn's on-screen displays of affection were cringey
Although Alexis Bellino was fired from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" after Season 5, she made her way into another Bravo show, "Below Deck." After her split from Jim Bellino, Alexis chartered the yacht as a "divorce celebration," bringing along her new boyfriend, Andy "Drew" Bohn. Throughout the charter, she and Bohn couldn't keep their hands off each other — and not everybody was happy about it. "She just got divorced, and I don't know if she's trying to prove it to her ex or her friends that she is doing fine. But you can be doing fine without having a tongue down your throat," Chief Stew Kate Chastain told the camera.
After seeing the crew make fun of the constant kissing, Bellino took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "Pot calling the kettle black???? Kissing shouldn't be judged or ridiculed, especially if you are doing it too." In a video shared with the message, Bellino shared a clip from the show, showing crew members locking lips, and is heard saying, "They can kiss, but Alexis Bellino can't kiss her boyfriend on national television? No way!" While many believe there's nothing wrong with a couple displaying their love, some fans felt that Bellino and Bohn were seeking attention. One fan wrote, "She was on the charter to 'celebrate' the divorce from the father of her kids, it was in poor taste to be all over her boyfriend."
Alexis Bellino didn't have time to heal from her divorce before jumping into a new relationship
Just a month before Alexis and Jim Bellino finalized their divorce, she wrote in an Instagram post, "My life truly is a range of emotions that I have never experienced. I am always exhausted, never hungry, happy one minute, sad the next, excited the next, devastated the next, numb always, and then repeat." She added: "I don't know who else has been through this, but I try to be strong every minute and that isn't the REAL. I'm broken. I'm sad."
Although she and Jim are in a better place now, Alexis revealed that the divorce process was rough. "Anyone going through a divorce knows everything I'm talking about. You're crying over the loss of your family, you're crying over sharing your kids," she told People. "I thought Jim was going to be my forever. When I took my vows, I honestly didn't think divorce was going to be an option," Alexis added.
According to TMZ, Jim filed for divorce in June 2018, and Alexis was already head over heels in love with Andy "Drew" Bohn within eight months. Was it a rebound relationship or true love that fizzled out? Whatever the case, perhaps Alexis should have had an "Eat, Pray, Love" journey before jumping back into the dating pool.
Alexis Bellino and Andy Bohn went from zero to a hundred
Alexis Bellino and Andy "Drew" Bohn may have been in a love bubble at the beginning of their relationship, but they may have moved too fast. Not only were both just out of their respective marriages, but they were already talking about getting hitched and having kids. As reported by People, Bellino's first Instagram post with Bohn showed his hand resting on her stomach, and in a since-deleted caption, she clarified, "No I'm not preggers, he is holding my hand. But we wouldn't mind one more in the future." Just months after their announcement, Bellino shared with Us Weekly that if Bohn proposed, she would say yes, and also revealed they had met each other's kids already, comparing them to the Brady Bunch. "It's been amazing but also laughs and fights and tears and we love it. It's real! We do everything together," she stated.
In May 2019, Bellino shared a snap of Bohn holding one of her daughter's hands while on a stroll. "If I was Alexis my kids wouldn't have even met my current squeeze yet. Too much too fast, it's forced and not happening naturally," a fan commented. Another pointed out, "Maybe...maybe you shouldn't post yours either like this. Great that they appear to like him but what if it doesn't last?" It seems that person was either very wise or could predict the future, as Bellino and Bohn's relationship didn't stand the test of time.