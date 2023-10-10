Meet New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson's Five Siblings
Zach Wilson found himself thrust into the NFL spotlight — albeit probably not in the way he'd hoped — after veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field with a season-ending injury in Week 1. Despite a subsequent loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Zach drew encouragement from his teammates. "We have complete trust and faith in [Zach]. ...We're going to keep making sure he knows we got his back," Jets tight end Tyler Conklin said, according to Fox Sports. Zach also noted that it's a long season, and while there's much he can improve upon, "[the team] trusts and believes in each other and we all love each other, so we're excited for the challenge."
Zach didn't just find backing from the Jets. When the young quarterback weathered a tough two seasons in the NFL after he was drafted in 2021, his family rallied behind him. His mother, Lisa Wilson, says her son rose to the occasion after he replaced Rodgers as the team's starting QB in 2023 and that she was proud of him. And because Zach is one of six kids, there's a lot of support on Team Wilson — not to mention a lot of football expertise. Zach's younger brother, Isaac Wilson, is a top-ranked high school quarterback who seems poised to follow in his footsteps. Meanwhile, another of his brothers, Josh Wilson, is a linebacker at Brigham Young University. With so much talent in the gene pool, Zach's siblings are worth a closer look.
The Wilson brothers are all about football
As Zach Wilson struggles to find his footing in New York, his younger brothers Isaac, Micah, and Josh Wilson seem to know where they belong on the football field. Isaac, a high school senior committed to the University of Utah, is leading the nation in passing yards and, consequently, was recruited higher than his brother Zach. If all goes according to plan, Isaac hopes to steer his team to their fourth state title this year. Moreover, both Micah and Josh were linebackers at Brigham Young University. Talk about a football dynasty!
The boys may come by their talent naturally, courtesy of their dad, Mike Wilson, a former defensive lineman at Utah. Despite initially not wanting to be a coach, Mike caved and has since guided all of his sons. "I had no idea how much I would enjoy [coaching], or enjoy working with my boys or coaching other kids," he shared with Deseret News in 2023.
In addition to sharing a love for all things football, the Wilson boys look strikingly similar. At least, this was the opinion of Zach's Jets teammate Alijah Vera-Tucker. In 2022, when Zach posted a family pic featuring all the Wilson siblings on Instagram, Vera-Tucker commented, "Which one is you?" Given that all the Wilson boys sport fair hair and all-American good looks, it seems like a fair question.
Zach Wilson has an older and younger sister, too
Zach Wilson might be setting the example for his younger brothers, but he's not the oldest in the clan. That would be his sister Whitney Wilson, who married Chad Beckstrom in 2021. Posting about the wedding on Instagram, mom Lisa Wilson lauded Whitney as the family's shining beacon. She wrote, "Every family has that person that always remembers everyone's birthday, always goes the extra mile to make everyone feel special." For the Wilson clan, that's Whitney. Per her Instagram profile, the oldest Wilson sibling is a PTA student and dance teacher at Elite Dance Studio in Holladay, Utah. Her account is filled with sweet shots of herself and her husband, videos from the dance studio, and photos with her siblings. Judging by this happy birthday post featuring throwback images of Zach — plus Zach's sweet comment on the post — she and her younger brother are very close.
The Wilson boys are flanked by the girls, with Whitney as the oldest and 12-year-old Sophie Rose Wilson being the youngest. Because she's just a teenager, there's not much about Sophie on the Internet. However, her Instagram tells us that she's a competitive cheerleader. "Wicked is 2023 nca champions," she captioned a picture of her team hoisting a giant trophy. According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the MACS Cheer account, Sophie and her team were the program's first-ever NCA champions. Clearly, Sophie didn't come to play, but then again, neither do any of the Wilson siblings.