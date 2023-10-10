Meet New York Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson's Five Siblings

Zach Wilson found himself thrust into the NFL spotlight — albeit probably not in the way he'd hoped — after veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers was carted off the field with a season-ending injury in Week 1. Despite a subsequent loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Zach drew encouragement from his teammates. "We have complete trust and faith in [Zach]. ...We're going to keep making sure he knows we got his back," Jets tight end Tyler Conklin said, according to Fox Sports. Zach also noted that it's a long season, and while there's much he can improve upon, "[the team] trusts and believes in each other and we all love each other, so we're excited for the challenge."

Zach didn't just find backing from the Jets. When the young quarterback weathered a tough two seasons in the NFL after he was drafted in 2021, his family rallied behind him. His mother, Lisa Wilson, says her son rose to the occasion after he replaced Rodgers as the team's starting QB in 2023 and that she was proud of him. And because Zach is one of six kids, there's a lot of support on Team Wilson — not to mention a lot of football expertise. Zach's younger brother, Isaac Wilson, is a top-ranked high school quarterback who seems poised to follow in his footsteps. Meanwhile, another of his brothers, Josh Wilson, is a linebacker at Brigham Young University. With so much talent in the gene pool, Zach's siblings are worth a closer look.