Who Is Jay Cutler's New Girlfriend, Samantha Robertson?

In an era when football stars and their girlfriends are making headlines, Jay Cutler has just entered the scene with his new boo, Samantha Robertson. Cutler was formerly married to reality star Kristin Cavallari for seven years before the two divorced in 2020. Following their split, Cavallari shared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she hopes her ex will find love again, even though their relationship was "toxic." The "Laguna Beach" star stated, "I hope that he finds someone, I really do. I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried" (via Us Weekly).

It seems that Cutler has indeed found someone and his relationship with Robertson looks like it's going strong. They first went Instagram official on September 20 when Robertson shared a carousel of pics of the two celebrating a friend's wedding in France. A source close to the couple revealed to The Messenger that they "have been dating for a while" and had "met through mutual friends in Nashville." The insider also revealed that Cutler and Robertson's children have already met. While Robertson isn't as high-profile as Cavallari, here's everything to know about the former NFL player's new girlfriend.