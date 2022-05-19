The Rumors About Jay Cutler's Love Life Are Messier Than Ever
Jay Cutler was initially known for being an NFL quarterback, but he earned a different fame when he linked up with reality star Kristin Cavallari. According to Us Weekly, the pair began dating in 2010 after being introduced to each other by a mutual friend you might know — Giuliana Rancic. E! Online reports that the couple tied the knot in 2013, just three years after their first meeting. At the time, Cutler played quarterback for the Chicago Bears. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three beautiful children.
Fans learned a lot about Cutler and Cavallari on the reality show "Very Cavallari," which primarily followed Cavallari, but showed a little bit of their relationship and life in Tennessee. Sadly, like most Hollywood romances, theirs didn't come with a happy ending. In 2020, Cavallari shared a post on Instagram to let fans know that she and Cutler were going their separate ways. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of." The "Laguna Beach" alum added that the couple had simply "grown apart."
In April, Cavallari confessed that she was finally ready to get back into the dating game, per People. And Cutler has also moved on — but in a totally different and more controversial way.
Jay Cutler's in hot water
Jay Cutler has gotten himself into quite the pickle. The former Chicago Bears quarterback found himself at the center of controversy once again, which seems to be a pretty common occurrence for him. An insider snitched to In Touch that Cutler was caught hooking up with a married woman while on vacation. Bad enough, right? Well, it gets even messier. The source also revealed that the woman in question is one of Cutler's pal's wives and his friend is totally "pissed off" over it. Can't say that we blame him!
A second insider added, "Jay went on vacation with his kids and his friend and his wife and their kids." Sharing that "the husband and Jay are good friends and neighbors. Their kids are all friends. While they were on the trip, Jay was hooking up with his wife." Cutler's pal found out they had been "hooking up for a long time" and he made sure to "confront" Cutler about it on the trip. The same insider added that Cutler's ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, caught wind of the news, and she wants no part of the drama.
Before being linked to his friend's wife, Cutler made headlines for his romance with Jana Kramer. Initially, Kramer remained tight-lipped about the romance, but she later spilled the tea on her "Whine Down" podcast, per Us Weekly. "He was a very public person, so obviously that came out, but I never spoke on it because I didn't know what it was." Oh, Jay.