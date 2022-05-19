The Rumors About Jay Cutler's Love Life Are Messier Than Ever

Jay Cutler was initially known for being an NFL quarterback, but he earned a different fame when he linked up with reality star Kristin Cavallari. According to Us Weekly, the pair began dating in 2010 after being introduced to each other by a mutual friend you might know — Giuliana Rancic. E! Online reports that the couple tied the knot in 2013, just three years after their first meeting. At the time, Cutler played quarterback for the Chicago Bears. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three beautiful children.

Fans learned a lot about Cutler and Cavallari on the reality show "Very Cavallari," which primarily followed Cavallari, but showed a little bit of their relationship and life in Tennessee. Sadly, like most Hollywood romances, theirs didn't come with a happy ending. In 2020, Cavallari shared a post on Instagram to let fans know that she and Cutler were going their separate ways. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of." The "Laguna Beach" alum added that the couple had simply "grown apart."

In April, Cavallari confessed that she was finally ready to get back into the dating game, per People. And Cutler has also moved on — but in a totally different and more controversial way.