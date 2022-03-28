Jay Cutler's Feelings Toward Ex Kristin Cavallari Might Surprise You

In April 2020, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart," Cavallari wrote on Instagram. Even though the "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" alum and the former quarterback had brought to light some of the hardships faced in their 10-year marriage on "Very Cavallari," they hadn't given any public indication they were headed toward separation.

Despite their friendly break-up announcement, the situation quickly deteriorated. Accusing Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct," Cavallari requested custody of their three children, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, Us Weekly reported in May 2020. In his divorce papers, Cutler had sought joint custody. They later reached an agreement, with each getting the same amount of time with their sons and daughter, People noted.

Regarding their divorce, a source told Us Weekly in April 2020, "Kristin and Jay always seemed annoyed with each other ... Their personal relationship became antagonistic and it was better for their whole family to divorce." Cavallari later confirmed she and Cutler had been having issues for some time. "When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision," she told People that September. As of this writing, their divorce is yet to be finalized. And the feelings Cutler has for Cavallari are still reportedly up in the air as well.