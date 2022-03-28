Jay Cutler's Feelings Toward Ex Kristin Cavallari Might Surprise You
In April 2020, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart," Cavallari wrote on Instagram. Even though the "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" alum and the former quarterback had brought to light some of the hardships faced in their 10-year marriage on "Very Cavallari," they hadn't given any public indication they were headed toward separation.
Despite their friendly break-up announcement, the situation quickly deteriorated. Accusing Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct," Cavallari requested custody of their three children, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, Us Weekly reported in May 2020. In his divorce papers, Cutler had sought joint custody. They later reached an agreement, with each getting the same amount of time with their sons and daughter, People noted.
Regarding their divorce, a source told Us Weekly in April 2020, "Kristin and Jay always seemed annoyed with each other ... Their personal relationship became antagonistic and it was better for their whole family to divorce." Cavallari later confirmed she and Cutler had been having issues for some time. "When you work at something for so many years and nothing's changing, I think you have to just make a decision," she told People that September. As of this writing, their divorce is yet to be finalized. And the feelings Cutler has for Cavallari are still reportedly up in the air as well.
Jay Cutler reportedly still has feelings for Kristin Cavallari
Jay Cutler seemingly wishes he and Kristin Cavallari had been able to work out their differences as a couple, a source told Us Weekly in late March. "Jay is still very much hung up on Kristin," the insider said. "He still has a lot of love for her and wishes things weren't as they are." However, the former NFL star has managed to put his feelings aside to prioritize Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. "They are coparenting well — he just wishes they were still together," the insider added. "He deeply cares about her."
Cavallari previously revealed she and Cutler gave their relationship another shot following their divorce. "Jay and I actually went on a couple dates, like, months and months and months ago," she said on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast in October (via E! News). The experience only made her more certain about not wanting to be "in a toxic relationship," no matter how much she still loved him, Cavallari explained.
Like Cutler, Cavallari is focused on their children. As Cavallari and Cutler transition from husband and wife to co-parents, they're finding what works for them. "It has its challenges for sure ... But we're just navigating it the best way we know how," Cavallari told Mr. Warburton in May 2021. Cutler is proud of how they've managed the situation. "We've done a good job of putting them first," he told E! News in June 2021.