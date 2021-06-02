How Jay Cutler Really Feels About Coparenting With Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler broke fans' hearts in 2020 when they announced they were divorcing after about a decade together. On April 26, 2020, Cavallari announced their decision on Instagram "with great sadness," sharing a post that included a photo of the couple with their backs to the camera, hugging each other by the waist. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart," she wrote.

Cavallari didn't know who the then-quarterback for the Chicago Bears was when he first asked her out through her publicist, and she declined, according to Insider. But a year later, they met in person, and she was immediately drawn to him. Cutler proposed in 2011, after eight months together, and they married in 2013, as People detailed. "Jay told me he loved me weeks into our relationship and told me he wanted to marry me after only two months. It all happened quickly, but it made sense: He was exactly what I was looking for," the "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills" alum wrote in her 2016 book, "Balancing in Heels" (via Us Weekly).

From their relationship came three children: sons Camden Jack, born in 2012, and Jaxon Wyatt, born in 2014, and daughter Saylor James, born in 2015. Keep scrolling to find out how Cutler feels about co-parenting with his ex-wife.