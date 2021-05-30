What's Really Going On With Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler?

Since calling it quits, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have seemingly put up a united front, proving that even though they are going their separate ways, the two are still dedicated parents to their three kids. The "Very Cavallari" alum and the former Chicago Bears quarterback announced their split in April 2020, revealing they came "to a loving conclusion to get a divorce" after a decade together.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Kristin wrote on Instagram at the time." This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Kristin and Jay — who wed in June 2013 — share joint custody of their three kids, sons Camden, Jaxon, and daughter Saylor. The outlet reported the ex NFL player and the Uncommon James owner became "joint custodians and joint decision makers" for their children in May 2020. Despite the split, the pair has proved they are willing to co-parent their children as amicably as possible.

On Mother's Day 2021, Jay uploaded a photo of Kristin and their youngsters writing, "Some kids have all the luck. Happy Mother's Day." But while it seems like the ex-lovers are on cordial terms, there might be more happening behind-the-scenes. Keep scrolling for an update on what's really going on between Kristin and Jay.