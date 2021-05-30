What's Really Going On With Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler?
Since calling it quits, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have seemingly put up a united front, proving that even though they are going their separate ways, the two are still dedicated parents to their three kids. The "Very Cavallari" alum and the former Chicago Bears quarterback announced their split in April 2020, revealing they came "to a loving conclusion to get a divorce" after a decade together.
"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," Kristin wrote on Instagram at the time." This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."
Kristin and Jay — who wed in June 2013 — share joint custody of their three kids, sons Camden, Jaxon, and daughter Saylor. The outlet reported the ex NFL player and the Uncommon James owner became "joint custodians and joint decision makers" for their children in May 2020. Despite the split, the pair has proved they are willing to co-parent their children as amicably as possible.
On Mother's Day 2021, Jay uploaded a photo of Kristin and their youngsters writing, "Some kids have all the luck. Happy Mother's Day." But while it seems like the ex-lovers are on cordial terms, there might be more happening behind-the-scenes. Keep scrolling for an update on what's really going on between Kristin and Jay.
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce is being stalled over finances
Kristin Cavallari and her former husband, Jay Cutler, have yet to finalize their divorce, and according to a new update, it's because the Cuts businessman is looking for his stake in Kristin's Uncommon James brand. A source told People that Jay is "fighting for half" of the "Laguna Beach" alum's beauty, jewelry, and apparel company.
TMZ, which was first to reveal the news on May 29, reported Jay is "seeking 50%" of Uncommon James. Because the dad of three was married to the former "Hills" star at the time she founded the brand, he believes he's entitled to half of the stake. However, a TMZ source stated Kristin is pushing to retain full ownership, claiming Jay didn't invest any of his own money into the company.
While neither Kristin nor Jay have yet to publicly confirm the speculation, knowing these two, they'll likely put their differences aside for their three children. During a conversation with People in April 2021, Kristin seemed optimistic about the future, telling the outlet that despite all the "really sad moments" she experienced, 2020 was "one of the best years of my life."
"It's so interesting because I feel like 2020 was one of [the] craziest years of my life," the TV personality said. "But ultimately, I'm really in a good place right now. And I'm feeling just that peace in my life."