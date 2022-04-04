Kristin Cavallari Sets The Record Straight About Having Another Baby

Kristin Cavallari is one busy lady! In addition to being a reality star and getting her start on one of the most popular MTV series, "Laguna Beach," where she famously changed the way we all say "Ste-Ven," the mother of three also serves as CEO of Uncommon James and Uncommon beauty. According to her Instagram bio, she's also a three-time New York Times bestselling author. We have all pretty much followed Kristin since she was a teen, so it comes as no surprise that fans are still pretty invested in all aspects of her life, including her love life.

In April 2020, the reality star surprised fans with news of her split from then-husband, Jay Cutler. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote on Instagram. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of." Kristin added she and Cutler had grown apart over the years and made sure to ask for privacy during such a difficult time.

While the split had to have been tough on all parties involved, Kristin shared that one of the best things to come out of it was the fact that she's able to make herself a priority for once. Now, she's open to a lot more things in life, including new romances, and perhaps expanding her family?