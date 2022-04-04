Kristin Cavallari Sets The Record Straight About Having Another Baby
Kristin Cavallari is one busy lady! In addition to being a reality star and getting her start on one of the most popular MTV series, "Laguna Beach," where she famously changed the way we all say "Ste-Ven," the mother of three also serves as CEO of Uncommon James and Uncommon beauty. According to her Instagram bio, she's also a three-time New York Times bestselling author. We have all pretty much followed Kristin since she was a teen, so it comes as no surprise that fans are still pretty invested in all aspects of her life, including her love life.
In April 2020, the reality star surprised fans with news of her split from then-husband, Jay Cutler. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," she wrote on Instagram. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of." Kristin added she and Cutler had grown apart over the years and made sure to ask for privacy during such a difficult time.
While the split had to have been tough on all parties involved, Kristin shared that one of the best things to come out of it was the fact that she's able to make herself a priority for once. Now, she's open to a lot more things in life, including new romances, and perhaps expanding her family?
Kristin Cavallari is open to having one more child
Kristin Cavallari isn't ruling out more kids. The reality star shares three children — Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor — with her ex, Jay Cutler. During an Instagram question and answer spree in early April, the mother of three answered several fan questions, including one about the prospect of having a fourth child. "My life feels very full with my 3, butttt," she replied to one question, per Us Weekly. "I would be open to one more." Kristin also seemed to take a little dig at her ex-husband when asked about dating, stating that she was "done with narcissist a**holes." Ouch! "The Hills" alum did not mention Cutler specifically by name, but it seemed directed toward him.
According to Daily Mail, Kristin also told fans that the No. 1 question they asked was whether or not she's ready to date again. "I've honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff," she revealed. "I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I'm ready for a relationship." Still, Kristin remained tight-lipped as to whether or not she's dating anyone right now.
Kristin doesn't seem to be looking back at her relationship with her ex, but he may still have some feelings for her. According to People, Cutler went on a date with Jana Kramer in September 2021 to try and make Kristin jealous and win her back. Obviously, it didn't work.