Why Jana Kramer And Jay Cutler Called It Quits

It looks like ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler is still playing the field, as he and country singer Jana Kramer are no longer dating after first getting together in September.

Prior to their brief romance, Kramer weathered a rocky patch after splitting from another NFL veteran, her husband Mike Caussin, earlier in 2021. Responding to reports that Caussin had cheated on her again, the "One Tree Hill" star assured fans via Instagram that she'd "put the work in" and "given everything [she] had," but that it was time to cut ties. "Please know that I still believe whole-heartedly in marriage, love and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she added. Like Kramer, Cutler was coming fresh off another relationship, after divorcing reality star Kristin Cavallari following a decade of marriage.

Kramer and Cutler were first spotted out together in September on @cocktailsandgossip's Instagram account, per People. Kramer had previously told People that she was "starting to dip my toes in [the dating pool] again." She added, "There's still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things. There have been a few DM slides ... the game's different for me now. I'm not looking to just have a fling. I want to find my person." So, why did Cutler and Kramer decide to cut ties so soon after coupling up?