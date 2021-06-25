What Jana Kramer's Relationship With Mike Caussin Is Like Today
One thing we really appreciate about Jana Kramer, "One Tree Hill" alum and current podcast host, is that she's not afraid to be honest about her feelings. Case in point: her answers to fans' questions about her ex in an Instagram Live Q&A.
Kramer split from her husband of six years, NFL player Mike Caussin, after he was caught cheating on her (again) in April. In a statement posted to her Instagram, the actor wrote, "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'" The statement continued, "Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."
So, have things gotten easier? Here's what she had to say.
Jana Kramer is learning to be alone
In a Q&A session on her Instagram Live, Jana Kramer talked about where she stands with Mike Caussin now with her typical openness. "It's hard. Again, nothing that I ever wanted for my kids or our family, so yeah. But it's cordial, and yeah, it just sucks," she said (via Us Weekly). Kramer and Caussin share two children, Jolie and Jace.
She also told fans that while things have gotten easier in some ways, she's definitely not at 100 percent. "What's easier is not having that, like, heaviness, and just feeling lighter and not always worrying and wondering," the actor said. "I'm happier in that aspect, but it'll always be hard saying bye to the kids, because again, that's not what I ever imagined or wanted." Kramer also said that she's learning to enjoy her alone time, when before she was afraid of being alone forever.
On her podcast, Kramer shared a little more about how she's feeling about the larger scheme of things. She said that while Caussin has said sorry, she doesn't feel like she got a real, full apology and that she's learning to live with it. "I have to walk away knowing that I'll never get the 'sorry' that I believe that I deserve," she said.