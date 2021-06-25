What Jana Kramer's Relationship With Mike Caussin Is Like Today

One thing we really appreciate about Jana Kramer, "One Tree Hill" alum and current podcast host, is that she's not afraid to be honest about her feelings. Case in point: her answers to fans' questions about her ex in an Instagram Live Q&A.

Kramer split from her husband of six years, NFL player Mike Caussin, after he was caught cheating on her (again) in April. In a statement posted to her Instagram, the actor wrote, "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'" The statement continued, "Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

So, have things gotten easier? Here's what she had to say.