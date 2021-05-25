The Real Reason Jana Kramer Almost Asked For Her Ex Back

Country singer Jana Kramer filed for divorce from her husband Michael Caussin just shy of their sixth wedding anniversary. Their relationship hasn't been an easy one — the couple tied the knot in 2015, but briefly split after infidelity rumors involving the ex-NFL player swirled. Caussin eventually went into treatment for sex addiction after having multiple affairs, per Us Weekly. The "I Got the Boy" singer even co-wrote a book with her estranged husband, "The Good Fight," about the ups and downs of their relationship.

The pair share two children together, 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, "Dancing With the Stars" alum Kramer was awarded primary custody, and the parents will rotate holidays. The "One Tree Hill" actor will also pay her ex $3,200 a month in child support, along with a $500,000 settlement, per Us Weekly. The couple agreed to be cordial for the sake of their children, "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," the documents stated.

So, what happened that made the country crooner want to almost take her ex back amid their divorce proceedings? Read on to find out.