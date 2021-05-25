The Real Reason Jana Kramer Almost Asked For Her Ex Back
Country singer Jana Kramer filed for divorce from her husband Michael Caussin just shy of their sixth wedding anniversary. Their relationship hasn't been an easy one — the couple tied the knot in 2015, but briefly split after infidelity rumors involving the ex-NFL player swirled. Caussin eventually went into treatment for sex addiction after having multiple affairs, per Us Weekly. The "I Got the Boy" singer even co-wrote a book with her estranged husband, "The Good Fight," about the ups and downs of their relationship.
The pair share two children together, 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, "Dancing With the Stars" alum Kramer was awarded primary custody, and the parents will rotate holidays. The "One Tree Hill" actor will also pay her ex $3,200 a month in child support, along with a $500,000 settlement, per Us Weekly. The couple agreed to be cordial for the sake of their children, "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," the documents stated.
So, what happened that made the country crooner want to almost take her ex back amid their divorce proceedings? Read on to find out.
Jana Kramer wanted her ex back 'so badly' after drawing up divorce papers
Jana Kramer opened up about how hard it was for her to draw up the divorce papers on her "Whine Down" podcast. "The night that Mike got served ... it was literally like a drug," Kramer admitted (via Us Weekly). "I was like, 'He can't come in this room,' because the second he comes in this room, I'm gonna probably ask for him back ... The addict in me was like, I wanted him so badly to come in that room and hold me and love me and tell me he's sorry and give me that hit. I needed it so bad."
She went on to divulge how terrible she felt once she saw their signatures on the divorce papers. "That was the hardest of all the days," Kramer revealed. "Just, like, seeing all the signatures and it not being what I wanted. That was a very hard day." The "Why Ya Wanna" singer went on to compare her relationship to abusing a substance. "Being an addict in love ... that drug and that hit, having that codependency and the trauma bond, it can mess you up so bad."
Despite her struggles going through with the actual divorce, she revealed she ultimately feels better now that it's done. "The weight has been lifted and I welcome the unknown, because there is so much beauty in what's next," she said. Find your strength and set yourself free."