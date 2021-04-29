Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Divorce
Jana Kramer announced she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly six years, Michael Caussin, via Instagram on April 22, writing, "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give." Their relationship journey has not been an easy one.
The couple — who shares 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace — first separated in August 2016, a little over a year after the pair tied the knot, due to the NFL player cheating on multiple occasions and seeking treatment for a sex addiction, per Us Weekly. The pair remained married despite their relationship struggles, even renewing their vows in December 2017. The couple welcomed their second child together in November 2018, and their marriage appeared to be on the mend.
On a March 2019 episode of the couple's podcast "Whine Down", she revealed that the former tight end had relapsed in his sex addiction a year prior. The couple got even more candid in their September 2020 book, "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully," about infidelity, marriage struggles ,and why they chose to fight for their relationship.
So, how is the "One Tree Hill" alum coping now? Read on to find out.
Jana Kramer is trying to adapt to her 'new normal' following her split from Michael Caussin
After filing for divorce from her husband of nearly six years, Michael Caussin, the 37-year-old mom-of-two took to her Instagram Story to share an update with fans about how she's doing. "Hey guys, it feels weird to be back on here," Jana Kramer said (via People). "I have to start getting used to my new normal and, I guess, forgive me for not really knowing how to walk that yet."
"You know, I'm really just trying to dive into books and my therapist and not put a band-aid on things because in order to fully grow, you have to grieve and heal," Kramer revealed. She clarified and continued that she "meant to say in order to heal you need to grieve. So I'm trying to just be really mindful of that and not distract myself with this, that and other." She added, "But I do wanna start getting back to having some normalcy, even in my new normal, so that's with you guys." She ended the video thanking her fans for their support, saying, "It means more to me than you know."
In the court filing obtained by People, the country crooner cited inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery as her reasons for filing for divorce. She also requested primary custody of their two children in the filing, and that her estranged husband cover her legal fees.