Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Divorce

Jana Kramer announced she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly six years, Michael Caussin, via Instagram on April 22, writing, "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give." Their relationship journey has not been an easy one.

The couple — who shares 5-year-old daughter Jolie and 2-year-old son Jace — first separated in August 2016, a little over a year after the pair tied the knot, due to the NFL player cheating on multiple occasions and seeking treatment for a sex addiction, per Us Weekly. The pair remained married despite their relationship struggles, even renewing their vows in December 2017. The couple welcomed their second child together in November 2018, and their marriage appeared to be on the mend.

On a March 2019 episode of the couple's podcast "Whine Down", she revealed that the former tight end had relapsed in his sex addiction a year prior. The couple got even more candid in their September 2020 book, "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully," about infidelity, marriage struggles ,and why they chose to fight for their relationship.

