What Taylor Armstrong Has Said About Her Late Ex Russell's Death

This article contains mention of suicide and domestic abuse.

Taylor Armstrong faced a horrific tragedy in August 2011 when her late ex-husband Russell Armstrong died by suicide. The couple appeared like they were living the American dream in their big Beverly Hills house and spending huge amounts on parties, but Taylor's storyline soon became dark when it was revealed during Season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" that Russell was allegedly abusive toward his wife. The episode aired after Russell's death but "RHOBH" fans saw the dissolution of his marriage with Taylor as details about his reportedly explosive temper came to light.

In July 2011, Taylor filed for divorce from Russell and told People (via Bravo), "Although we have tried our best to work our differences, I have come to the conclusion that it is in the best interests of our family that we separate." Sadly, Russell died the following month and Taylor made the decision to allow the events leading up to the harrowing event to air on "RHOBH." She shared with Bravo, "I was supportive of Season 2 airing, despite all that I was going through, because I did want people to see what it was like, what I went through so that they could also have hope that there was something on the other side." Since then, Taylor has been open about Russell's death, and years later, she shed more information on the details surrounding his suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.