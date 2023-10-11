All The A-List Celebs Jimmy Butler Has Sparked Romance Rumors With

The media buzzes when a recently single celebrity begins dating another top-tier star, and that's especially true when their relationship bridges the worlds of entertainment, pop culture, and sports. For example, when Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat took on the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals, fans were interested in more than the power forward's on-court stats. Though Butler had not officially announced a split from his longtime partner, Kaitlin Nowak, Shakira fueled rumors of a possible romance with Butler when she showed up to Game 4 in Miami.

Shakira didn't deny the gossip. If anything, she encouraged it. Aside from following Butler on Instagram — which she still does — the "She Wolf" singer posted to her Instagram Stories with an acrostic in support of the Miami Heat team. "This is my acrostic for today: HEROIC, EXTRAORDINARY, AWESOME, TEAM," she wrote. Who knew the singer was such a big Miami Heat fan? Or maybe she was just a fan of Butler?

Because Shakira is one of the biggest stars in the world, it could have been intimidating for Butler to experience such a high level of media scrutiny. But this wasn't his first rodeo. Long before he was linked to Shakira, the power forward allegedly dated several other high-profile stars, from Miley Cyrus to Selena Gomez.