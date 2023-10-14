What's The Real Meaning On Greedy By Tate McRae? Here's What We Think
We may be "Greedy," but we can't get enough of Tate McRae. If you're not familiar with McRae, you may want educate yourself because she's blowing up the music scene.
Surprisingly, before she became a singer, McRae had a long career in professional dancing, according to All Music. She studied dancing at Alberta Ballet and even competed in the dance competition show, "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation," where she snagged third place. However, in 2017, the musician launched a YouTube channel and began posting original songs. Her music gained traction and it wasn't long before she was signed to RCA Records. Since then, McRae has released two EP's, one of which featured a track written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. Although she isn't opposed to help, McRae is also an excellent songwriter herself.
When it comes to her writing, McRae likes to get vulnerable with her experiences. She told 103.5 KIIS FM the inspiration behind her music, sharing, "They're honestly just personal things like my stream of consciousness... music was always my way of expressing myself." "You Broke Me First" and "That Way" clearly show McRae's vulnerability, especially when it comes to her love life. In 2023, the singer released the much-anticipated single "Greedy," and Nicki Swift and fans have been dissecting the lyrics. So, what does the musician's latest single mean? Well, we're here to fill you in on the details behind "Greedy."
Greedy was inspired by Tate McRae's interaction at a bar
Tate McRae's new pop track, "Greedy," was inspired by an interaction at a bar, per People. She shared, "A guy had come up to me at a bar and he was like, 'Oh, you're so mysterious and I feel like I know nothing about you. You keep your cards so close to your chest.'" The "You Broke Me First" singer realized it does take a while for her to break down her walls, and thus, "Greedy" came to be.
Throughout the track, the lyrics point to the feeling that she can be difficult to get to know. In the chorus, McRae sings, "I'll put you through hell / Just to know me, yeah, yeah / So sure of yourself / Baby, don't get greedy." The musician is aware she isn't willing to open up as fast as some may like, but when she does, she doesn't want the people she's interested in to keep pushing for more. She continues, "I see you eyein' me down, but you'll never know much past my name."
Although this song refers to McRae's hesitation to share her feelings, it also turned into something so much more. She told People, "We started writing this really sassy song about the feeling of having utter confidence being like, 'Yeah, it takes a lot to really get me to open up.' And it ended up feeling like this really cool female empowerment song, which I loved."
Is the Greedy music video a dig ar Tate McRae's rumored ex-boyfriend?
"Greedy" may be about Tate McRae's interaction at the bar, but the music video seems to have an entirely different meaning. Although the musician has kept her love life out of the spotlight, diehard fans know she had a relationship with NHL player Cole Sillinger.
McRae and Sillinger became Instagram official in August 2022 after the musician posted photos of the two enjoying a vacation together. Later that same month, McRae confirmed her relationship to Entertainment Tonight, sharing, "My brother's best friend is best friends with Cole. So that was, like, where the connection happened. And I was like, 'Oh, what a coincidence that he said I was his celebrity crush." The two dated for nearly a year before rumors of Sillinger cheating on McRae began to spread. Although the two have yet to address the speculated breakup, fans seem to think the musician didn't have to because she said it all in her music video.
The "Greedy" music video was released in September, reportedly after the couple broke up — and McRae decided to film in a hockey rink. To fans this seemed like all the confirmation needed that the musician was shading her rumored NHL ex-boyfriend, especially with lyrics like "Baby, don't get greedy / That s**t won't end well." Seems like too much of a coincidence for the video not to be about Sillinger, in part... at least, that's what fans think.