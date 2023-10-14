What's The Real Meaning On Greedy By Tate McRae? Here's What We Think

We may be "Greedy," but we can't get enough of Tate McRae. If you're not familiar with McRae, you may want educate yourself because she's blowing up the music scene.

Surprisingly, before she became a singer, McRae had a long career in professional dancing, according to All Music. She studied dancing at Alberta Ballet and even competed in the dance competition show, "So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation," where she snagged third place. However, in 2017, the musician launched a YouTube channel and began posting original songs. Her music gained traction and it wasn't long before she was signed to RCA Records. Since then, McRae has released two EP's, one of which featured a track written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. Although she isn't opposed to help, McRae is also an excellent songwriter herself.

When it comes to her writing, McRae likes to get vulnerable with her experiences. She told 103.5 KIIS FM the inspiration behind her music, sharing, "They're honestly just personal things like my stream of consciousness... music was always my way of expressing myself." "You Broke Me First" and "That Way" clearly show McRae's vulnerability, especially when it comes to her love life. In 2023, the singer released the much-anticipated single "Greedy," and Nicki Swift and fans have been dissecting the lyrics. So, what does the musician's latest single mean? Well, we're here to fill you in on the details behind "Greedy."