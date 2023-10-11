5 Red Flags Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage Was Never Going To Last

After years of their rumored troubled marriage, Jada Pinkett Smith recently made a bombshell revelation, confirming that she and her longtime husband Will Smith have been separated for seven years. The "Girls Trip" actor, who is set to release her memoir "Worthy" on October 17, revealed that they reached the agreement to live separate lives back in 2016. "Why it fractured ... that — that's a lot of things ... By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," Pinkett explained in an exclusive interview with "Today"'s Hoda Kotb. Despite the years-long separation though, Pinkett Smith admits that a divorce is currently not in sight for the couple. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through ... whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise," she added.

Pinkett Smith's new revelation comes after the couple announced during a 2018 episode of "Red Table Talk" that they were never going to get divorced. While the "Bad Moms" star claimed divorce had never crossed her mind, Smith admitted, "It was never even a consideration." Still, in the wake of Pinkett Smith's reveal, many are convinced that the red flags were always glaring.