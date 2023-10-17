Why You Don't Hear Much From Ian Somerhalder Anymore
Ian Somerhalder was born in Covington, Louisiana, in 1978. His career in the entertainment industry began when he was young; first modeling, then acting. He started landing small roles in television shows, like "The Big Easy" and "Now and Again," before he inked a deal for a recurring gig on a show called "Young Americans" in 2000. For the next three to four years, Somerhalder continued taking on opportunities until he landed his breakout role on "Lost" in 2004. Five years later, he was offered a role on "The Vampire Diaries," in which he is best known for portraying vampire Damon Salvatore in the series.
Somerhalder's time on the show was formative, to say the least. Not only did he date his co-star Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert in the series, but he also became a household name thanks to the show's popularity — and his good looks. "The Vampire Diaries" was canceled by the CW in 2017 due to a decline in ratings, among other factors. After filming wrapped on the final season, Somerhalder gradually stepped out of the spotlight and focused his life on different things. He found love with "Twilight" star Nikki Reed, started a family, and moved out of Los Angeles in search of a quiet life where he could explore some of his other passions. In the time since, Somerhalder has done a few unexpected things with his career, and while we may not hear much from him anymore, he's definitely keeping busy.
Ian Somerhalder married Nikki Reed in 2015
Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev ended their relationship in 2013, and he was involved with Nikki Reed about a year later. The two ended up going public shortly thereafter, and their love was like lightning in a bottle. Somerhalder proposed to Reed in 2015, and the two exchanged vows three months later. Their outdoor nuptials were held at Topanga Canyon in Santa Monica, California. "We really wanted our wedding to be small, intimate, and about the two of us," Reed told Brides Magazine (via Glamour) after the wedding. "We wanted a Louisiana backyard-barbecue feel, with food stations and a dance floor for our closest friends and family. It really was all about the food, the dancing, and the love," she added.
Somerhalder and Reed do their best to stay out of the spotlight. In 2021, Somerhalder made an appearance on Andy Cohen's "Radio Andy" radio show on SiriusXM and was asked about the key to a good relationship. "Communication, taking time for yourself, for yourselves together. She's the first one that says, 'Go, go on a bike ride, go socially distance walk with your buddies, go have a bourbon at the bar,' you know, like 'Just go,'" Somerhalder said. The actor also said that he and his wife "don't really fight."
He spends a great deal of time with his two kids
Since (mostly) stepping away from Hollywood, Ian Somerhalder has become a devoted father. Starting a family is something that the actor had been looking forward to for years, so much so that after he and Nikki Reed got married, she revealed on "Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast" that he "threw out all [her] birth control pills" (via People). It didn't take long for Somerhalder and Reed to have exciting news to share, either. In May 2017, Reed posted a sweet photo of her husband kissing her baby bump on Instagram, officially announcing that they were expecting their first child together. The duo quietly welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder two months later.
In January 2023, Somerhalder shared the news that he and Reed were expecting their second child together. "All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of Reed holding Bodhi with one hand and cradling her baby bump with the other. A few months later, the couple's son was "born at home in water and surrounded by so much love," according to Reed's Instagram Stories (per People). "In an instant, my heart doubled in size," she added. The baby's name has not been shared.
Somerhalder and Reed have shielded their kids from the public eye and rarely post about them on social media. They have never posted photos of either of their children's faces.
Ian Somerhalder and his family live on a farm
After settling down, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed knew that they didn't want to live in the bustling city of Los Angeles, so they purchased a farm and moved their family there. "At the end of the day, we are farm people. Our cars and our boots are covered in dust, horsehair, and tack — and we love it. The life that we have both lived in the entertainment industry and the life that we are creating are vastly different," Somerhalder said in an interview with New Beauty in 2022.
Over the past few years, both Somerhalder and Reed have shared photos from their life on the farm on their respective Instagram feeds. For example, in March 2023, Somerhalder shared a throwback photo of himself on Instagram, holding a goat he noted eventually grew to weigh 107 pounds. A couple of months earlier, he uploaded another Instagram post of himself holding a chicken named Cherry Bomb. Meanwhile, in an interview with People magazine in 2022, Somerhalder used one word to describe his life on the farm with his family: "magic."
He starred in V Wars in 2019
Ian Somerhalder may have been done with acting after "The Vampire Diaries" ended, but he did return to the screen for a role in "V Wars." In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Somerhalder was asked why he decided to join the cast of another vampire show. "It's such a different scope. I would like to think I learned a good bit after eight years of television in this genre. I love this genre. It has been very good to me. But also, it's so unique. It's so vast. There's so much you can do with it," he explained. But that wasn't the be-all, end-all. Somerhalder also served as executive producer and director for the Netflix series.
Somerhalder portrayed Luther Swann in the first season of the show, which wasn't picked up for a second season. The role pretty much ended Somerhalder's time in the mainstream entertainment industry, though he's never officially retired or hung up his acting hat. Somerhalder seems focused on other aspects of his life — both personally and professionally — but he doesn't seem very interested in joining another television franchise. Instead, he's got a few passion projects that he's been working on.
Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley launched a bourbon company
One thing that came out of Ian Somerhalder's time on "The Vampire Diaries" is his close friendship with former co-star Paul Wesley — some might even call it a brotherhood. That is why the two teamed up to create their very own spirit brand called Brother's Bond Bourbon. In September 2019, Somerhalder announced the new project. "Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it's coming! @paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen. WITH passion, hard work and an uncompromising quest/thirst for quality, we have arrived," he captioned in an Instagram post.
Somerhalder and Wesley seem to be doing well, though it hasn't been easy. "I tell you, nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, could have prepared for me for the difficulties of starting a global alcohol brand," Somerhalder told New Beauty. However, the company has amassed nearly 2 million Instagram followers over the past few years. According to the brand's official website, there are three different varieties: a straight bourbon whiskey, an original cask strength straight bourbon whiskey, and an American blended rye whiskey. Somerhalder and Wesley often promote their brand on social media and have been working hard to bring their bourbon to shelves around the country. In July 2023, they announced that Brother's Bond Bourbon had broken into the Florida market.
He executive produced two documentaries
Ian Somerhalder may not be auditioning for new acting roles anymore, but he is open to contributing to passion projects, dedicating his time to a couple of things that speak to him on a personal level. In 2020, Somerhalder was one of the people behind the documentary "Kiss the Ground," which was picked up by Netflix. Somerhalder teamed up with directors Josh and Rebecca Tickell, as well as some other notable names (including Woody Harrelson and Ray Archuleta) to bring the show to life. The education-filled script works to explain how "'Regenerative Agriculture' could balance our climate, replenish our vast water supplies, and feed the world," according to The Redford Center. One of the most remarkable aspects of the documentary is that some of the footage was actually shot by Somerhalder himself during a trip he took to Africa in 2011, according to the documentary's official website. The documentary was well-received and has won 25 awards.
In 2023, a sequel to "Kiss the Ground" was released. "'Common Ground' explores how Americans from different walks of life, different political backgrounds, and different parts of the country share one thing in common — the very soil beneath their feet," per the description on The Redford Center's website. The documentary brought in some additional big names, including Jason Momoa and Donald Glover. In an Instagram post promoting the doc, Somerhalder called it a "love letter to our children."
"Common Ground" is available to stream on Amazon Prime.
Ian Somerhalder does a lot of charity work through his foundation
Ian Somerhalder has always had a passion for making the world a better place. In 2010, he launched the Ian Somerhalder Foundation as a way to give back. He is a philanthropist who is dedicated to the environment, animals, and the youth. For example, in May 2021, the IS Foundation gave a $1 million grant to Dr. Jane Goodall and the Jane Goodall Institute (via Facebook). Somerhalder has supported a variety of charities and organizations over the years, including WWF, the Alzheimer's Association, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
In 2012, Somerhalder was named Global Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations Environment Programme, a role he held through 2019. He later hosted The Shiseido Blue Project, teaming up with the World Surf League to raise awareness about the importance of ocean conservation. He shared a photo of himself on Instagram holding a bucket and a grabber tool as he helped clean up Huntington Beach. "This was not just about driving awareness this was about action. And I am so grateful to be a part of this," he captioned. In September 2023, Somerhalder was at Capitol Hill lobbying for the 2023 Farm Bill, per his Instagram feed.