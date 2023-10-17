Why You Don't Hear Much From Ian Somerhalder Anymore

Ian Somerhalder was born in Covington, Louisiana, in 1978. His career in the entertainment industry began when he was young; first modeling, then acting. He started landing small roles in television shows, like "The Big Easy" and "Now and Again," before he inked a deal for a recurring gig on a show called "Young Americans" in 2000. For the next three to four years, Somerhalder continued taking on opportunities until he landed his breakout role on "Lost" in 2004. Five years later, he was offered a role on "The Vampire Diaries," in which he is best known for portraying vampire Damon Salvatore in the series.

Somerhalder's time on the show was formative, to say the least. Not only did he date his co-star Nina Dobrev, who played Elena Gilbert in the series, but he also became a household name thanks to the show's popularity — and his good looks. "The Vampire Diaries" was canceled by the CW in 2017 due to a decline in ratings, among other factors. After filming wrapped on the final season, Somerhalder gradually stepped out of the spotlight and focused his life on different things. He found love with "Twilight" star Nikki Reed, started a family, and moved out of Los Angeles in search of a quiet life where he could explore some of his other passions. In the time since, Somerhalder has done a few unexpected things with his career, and while we may not hear much from him anymore, he's definitely keeping busy.