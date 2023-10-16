Suri Cruise Is Growing Up Fast

In April 2006, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed their daughter Suri Cruise. The fascination with Suri has always been high, with some people referring to her as the most famous celebrity child in the world. From her gorgeous looks to her uncommon name, just about everyone has been fascinated with Suri at one point or another. "We had the name before we found out because we both thought the baby would be a girl," Tom told Vanity Fair after Suri's birth. "Some friends of ours sent us two [baby-naming] books. When we came to the name Suri, we both loved it. And we both said, 'Suri Cruise.' We later found out that it meant 'red rose,' and that was just a bonus. Suri — it was perfect," he added.

When Suri was six, her mother made the decision to leave her marriage, walking away from Tom — and from the Church of Scientology. Although Holmes has never really discussed her divorce in depth, the going theory was that she wanted to "protect Suri from Scientology," which Tom later confirmed was indeed his ex's thought process behind the split, according to ABC News. As Suri has gotten older, Holmes has done her best to allow her to live life as normal as possible. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Suri hasn't had a relationship with her father in more than a decade. Nevertheless, time hasn't stopped, and Suri has grown into a beautiful young woman.