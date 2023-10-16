Everything John Travolta Has Said About His Sexuality

John Travolta has been in the Hollywood spotlight since the 1970s, when his breakout role on "Welcome Back, Kotter" made him a teen idol. Yet, despite the actor's long list of celebrity girlfriends — including Broadway star Anita Gillette and "Taxi" alum Marilu Henner — the media has questioned Travolta's sexuality on multiple occasions.

In 1977, Travolta made headlines for his romance with Diana Hyland, his co-star in the TV movie "The Boy in the Plastic Bubble." Hyland was 41 and Travolta 23 when she died in his arms of breast cancer. Travolta, who had rushed to Hyland's side in the middle of the filming of "Saturday Night Fever," told People he had planned to marry her. "I have never been more in love with anyone in my life," he said at the time. "I thought I was in love before, but I wasn't."

However, 14 years after Hyland's death, Travolta married Kelly Preston and they welcomed three children: Jett, Ella, and Benjamin. Sadly, Jett died suddenly in 2009 at age 16, and Preston passed away in 2021 at age 57. Shortly after Jett's death, Gawker published a tabloid story that claimed male nanny Jeff Kathrein found Travolta's son when he died, and an old photo of what appeared to be Travolta kissing Kathrein was published along with the story. Another story alleged that Travolta had a "secret" gay sex life and frequented bath spas in Los Angeles. As more rumors about his personal life gained steam online, Travolta gave a rare statement about the subject in an interview.