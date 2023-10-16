Did Suzanne Somers And Patrick Duffy Really Get Along?

While Suzanne Somers became a household name for her work as Chrissy Snow in the show "Three's Company," it was her years-long stint as Carol Foster in "Step by Step" that helped her sustain her stardom.

The renowned sitcom was basically the '90s version of the Brady Bunch. Patrick Duffy and Somers' characters were two single parents, each with three children, who fell in love and decided to raise their own blended family. Duffy's character was divorced, while Somers' was a widower. Despite their kids' distaste for one another, the step-families attempted to make it work, and all their antics made the series such a hit. It lasted for seven seasons from 1991 to 1998, and was part of the iconic TGIF lineup on ABC.

The show was so well-loved that fans have clamored for a reboot, and in 2014, Duffy said he wouldn't mind giving it a go. Why? Apparently, both he and Somers loved the idea. "We as a cast get approached about the possibility. Suzanne and I would love the opportunity to work together again," he wrote in a Reddit AMA. "If scripts and circumstances were appropriate, I'm sure something would happen." Unlike Somers and John Ritter who had a feud in the past, it's clear that there was no bad blood between her and Duffy.