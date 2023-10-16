Did Suzanne Somers And Patrick Duffy Really Get Along?
While Suzanne Somers became a household name for her work as Chrissy Snow in the show "Three's Company," it was her years-long stint as Carol Foster in "Step by Step" that helped her sustain her stardom.
The renowned sitcom was basically the '90s version of the Brady Bunch. Patrick Duffy and Somers' characters were two single parents, each with three children, who fell in love and decided to raise their own blended family. Duffy's character was divorced, while Somers' was a widower. Despite their kids' distaste for one another, the step-families attempted to make it work, and all their antics made the series such a hit. It lasted for seven seasons from 1991 to 1998, and was part of the iconic TGIF lineup on ABC.
The show was so well-loved that fans have clamored for a reboot, and in 2014, Duffy said he wouldn't mind giving it a go. Why? Apparently, both he and Somers loved the idea. "We as a cast get approached about the possibility. Suzanne and I would love the opportunity to work together again," he wrote in a Reddit AMA. "If scripts and circumstances were appropriate, I'm sure something would happen." Unlike Somers and John Ritter who had a feud in the past, it's clear that there was no bad blood between her and Duffy.
Patrick Duffy considers Suzanne Somers his best friend
Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers did more than just get along. "Step by Step" brought them closer together and made them become lifelong friends.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Duffy detailed how Somers helped him navigate the world of comedy, which was a tall order as he came from a drama series. "She was a mentor in the very beginning. She's sitcom gold," Duffy shared. "She was the one who, you know, I would do a bit or a part of a scene or something and I'd always glance over at her — she'd give me a (winks) or a mmm, whichever one. And then we found our footing and it was, again, the best job I ever had." He also said that they became best friends from the get-go, and long after the series ended. "She's just one of the best people. She's a go-to person," Duffy added. "If I ever needed something, I know I could pick up the phone and say, 'Suzanne, I really need help on this.' It would be there."
Somers, of course, shared the same sentiment, telling Yahoo! Entertainment in 2021 that they made it a point to get in touch over the years. "We will always be dear friends," she said. "I usually get in touch with him on his birthday — he was born on St. Patrick's Day, so it's really easy to remember! We always have a virtual drink together."