Why So Many People Can't Stand Bobbi Althoff

Bobbi Althoff has popped up on the social media scene seemingly out of nowhere, and many people are not happy about it. According to "Today," Althoff started her influencer career by creating content about being a young mom. Although it was pretty successful and gained her 1.2 million followers, she decided to completely shift gears and rebrand her image in 2023.

Althoff decided to create a podcast titled "The Really Good Podcast." But what makes Althoff different from all the other podcasts out there? Well, the host has a unique sense of style when interviewing her guests, as she uses dry humor to get them to open up. She kicked off the podcast in June 2023 and it was only three episodes in when she landed one of the biggest rappers on Earth. Although it has since been deleted, Althoff interviewed Drake and it blew up on social media. The influencer explained to "Today" that she was able to snag an interview with Drake after she DMed him asking if he would be willing to be part of her podcast. Since then, Althoff has been able to interview star after star, including Charlie Puth, J Balvin, Tyga, and many more.

As of this writing, she has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram and close to 7 million followers on TikTok. However, as much fame and fortune has been thrown Althoff's way, so has some hate. Many have criticized the podcast host and they have their reasons for doing so.