Why So Many People Can't Stand Bobbi Althoff
Bobbi Althoff has popped up on the social media scene seemingly out of nowhere, and many people are not happy about it. According to "Today," Althoff started her influencer career by creating content about being a young mom. Although it was pretty successful and gained her 1.2 million followers, she decided to completely shift gears and rebrand her image in 2023.
Althoff decided to create a podcast titled "The Really Good Podcast." But what makes Althoff different from all the other podcasts out there? Well, the host has a unique sense of style when interviewing her guests, as she uses dry humor to get them to open up. She kicked off the podcast in June 2023 and it was only three episodes in when she landed one of the biggest rappers on Earth. Although it has since been deleted, Althoff interviewed Drake and it blew up on social media. The influencer explained to "Today" that she was able to snag an interview with Drake after she DMed him asking if he would be willing to be part of her podcast. Since then, Althoff has been able to interview star after star, including Charlie Puth, J Balvin, Tyga, and many more.
As of this writing, she has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram and close to 7 million followers on TikTok. However, as much fame and fortune has been thrown Althoff's way, so has some hate. Many have criticized the podcast host and they have their reasons for doing so.
Bobbi Althoff got called out for her behavior toward Black guests
Even though Bobbi Althoff's podcast has only recently taken off, she's already drawing some criticism. Many have called out "The Really Good Podcast" host for her behavior toward Black guests and the spaces she occupies. In August, in a video posted by Althoff, the podcast host was seen attending Drake's tour and looked unamused as people danced and sang along to the rapper. In October, Althoff portrayed the same dry demeanor with rapper Sukihana, who took her to a strip club. Although some say she was playing a character, others claim her behavior toward Black people in these spaces portrayed her as too good for them.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, called out Althoff's attitude. They shared, "My biggest issue with Bobbi is not her dry humor, it's her insistence on making a career out of being in spaces she thinks she's too good for." Another TikTok user named Jovanny Bates claimed Althoff uses Black culture for her profit. He explained, "It's highly disturbing to me there's a corporate image to use her in images with Black people as a grounds for higher need and humor, you deserve to be treated how Yachty made you feel when you enter a community that you have no genuine care for outside of what you can gain from it." Many feel this way toward the podcast host as she has continuously faced backlash.
Some find Bobbi Althoff cringeworthy
There has been a new surge of dry humor journalism. We have seen it with Amelia Dimoldenberg, who hosts Chicken Shop Date, and now with Bobbi Althoff's podcast, "The Really Good Podcast." But some people seem to be over this new style of interviewing and have called Althoff cringeworthy.
Many social media users have shared their opinions on Althoff's style of journalism. One user tweeted, "...the whole gimmick that Bobbi Althoff has got going on about how she's supposed to be stern, sulky, and sardonic, but also super awkward is actually kind of cringe-worthy and I don't think it's working, if you ask me." They continued, "I get that she's trying to be funny, but I personally am not here for it. No, thank you." This is just one of the many tweets that have criticized the up-and-coming podcaster. People on the internet aren't shy about sharing their feelings toward Althoff, as many have called her "not funny."
The influencer has experienced her fair share of backlash in a short period, but she does her best to not let it get to her. In August, she told Cosmopolitan, "[I]t's obviously hard to read negative comments. That's what's nice about not putting the real me out there too much. They're really judging a character, not me." At the end of the day, Althoff knows she is a "good person" and a "good mom," and no one can tell her otherwise.