Who Is The Woman That Interviewed Drake In Bed, Bobbi Althoff?

If you keep up with pop culture in any way, chances are you've come across a video featuring a fully-dressed Drake relaxing in a bed. Sitting across from the "Nonstop" rapper in that video was Bobbi Althoff, a comedian turned podcast host who has taken social media by storm thanks to her dry sense of humor and unique delivery of jokes. The interview was actually for Althoff's "The Really Good Podcast," and it ended up going viral.

Althoff is taking the podcast world by storm and has been making headlines for her interviews with various big names, from rapper Lil Yachty to "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban. Althoff, who considers herself "more of an entertainer and comedian" than a journalist (as she said to Cosmopolitan) is very much coming into her own — and she's starting to get recognized for it.

Althoff lives in California with her husband, Cory Althoff, and their two kids. And while she may seem like your run-of-the-mill 20-something-year-old mom who has found her way into the comedy sphere, there is way more to her than what meets the eye.