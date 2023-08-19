Who Is The Woman That Interviewed Drake In Bed, Bobbi Althoff?
If you keep up with pop culture in any way, chances are you've come across a video featuring a fully-dressed Drake relaxing in a bed. Sitting across from the "Nonstop" rapper in that video was Bobbi Althoff, a comedian turned podcast host who has taken social media by storm thanks to her dry sense of humor and unique delivery of jokes. The interview was actually for Althoff's "The Really Good Podcast," and it ended up going viral.
Althoff is taking the podcast world by storm and has been making headlines for her interviews with various big names, from rapper Lil Yachty to "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban. Althoff, who considers herself "more of an entertainer and comedian" than a journalist (as she said to Cosmopolitan) is very much coming into her own — and she's starting to get recognized for it.
Althoff lives in California with her husband, Cory Althoff, and their two kids. And while she may seem like your run-of-the-mill 20-something-year-old mom who has found her way into the comedy sphere, there is way more to her than what meets the eye.
Bobbi Althoff has 6 million followers on TikTok
Like many comedians, Bobbi Althoff decided to start posting some fun videos on TikTok as a way to gain exposure. She shared her very first TikTok in April 2021 and has posted fairly consistently ever since. She has managed to grow her following to an impressive 6 million and she's amassed well over 190 million likes. Althoff doesn't do much to sell herself in her bio, simply writing that she's the host of "The Really Good Podcast" and leaving an email contact for her team over at WME, a talent agency that represents major celebs like Kim Kardashian and John Travolta.
Since launching on the platform, Althoff has shared a variety of different content, including funny videos about her kids. "When the hospital just lets you leave with a living breathing brand new human you are responsible for," she captioned a TikTok of herself holding her newborn baby in July 2022.
As time has gone on, Althoff has shifted her focus on the platform. Rather than sharing content that she created specifically for the app, she generally posts clips of the interviews that she's done by way of her podcast.
Bobbi Althoff launched her podcast in April 2023
After months of creating content on TikTok, Bobbi Althoff said that she needed a change. "I was burnt out from being on my own. I wanted to collaborate with other people, and I was trying to figure out how to make my TikTok page more of a career," she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan. She told the outlet that she was actually inspired by a TikTok video shared by Jenna Palek, who started the "Fun on Weekdays" podcast — and the rest is pretty much history.
Althoff's first podcast guest was comedian and actor Colleen Ballinger. The episode was released on YouTube but it has since been deleted. Althoff released a clip of the interview on Instagram but received very mixed feedback. "Trolling is such a disgusting behavior of this new era. All these videos are cringy af. Not funny, not cute, simply toxic," one Instagram user commented. "If [people] don't think her sense of humor is funny, something's wrong with you.. I can't stop laughing," another Instagram comment read.
In the time since, Althoff has interviewed a handful of other stars, and her most recent episode, on August 10, was with Tyga. While chatting with Cosmopolitan, Althoff revealed that her dream podcast guest would be Post Malone.
The questions that Bobbi Althoff asks her podcast guests are very straight forward
Bobbi Althoff takes a very different approach to podcasting from most other podcasters, by integrating a rather monotone and serious joke delivery throughout everything she says, often catching her guests off guard. For example, when she sat down with "Pretty Little Liars" star Tammin Sursok, she kicked things off with quite a punch. "So, you were on a show called 'Pretty Little Liars.' Was the lie that you're pretty?" Althoff asked, remaining completely deadpan and serious, as seen in a clip that the actor shared on her own TikTok. Fortunately, Sursok played into the joke, making for a great segment.
It's clear her guests are either in on the joke, or incredibly uncomfortable with her style — perhaps a little of both. In another example, while Althoff was chatting with Drake, she asked him flat out about how much money he had. "A significant amount," he responded. When Althoff asked him if he could afford to buy her a Lamborghini and not even think about it, he simply said, "Yeah."
During her interview with Tyga, she trolled him when he started using a battery-operated fan to cool himself down. "It's really hot," he said, looking at Althoff. She stared at him blankly, and the two shared a moment that was undoubtedly more awkward for him than it was for her.
Bobbi Althoff is married to a programmer
Bobbi Althoff is married to Cory Althoff, who is the senior vice president of software development programs at CompTIA, according to his LinkedIn. He obtained a bachelor's degree in political science from Clemson University and began a career as a software engineer. He took some time off from the corporate world to publish two books, "The Self-Taught Computer Scientist" and "The Self-Taught Programmer," before jumping back in with a role at Vonage, around the same time that his wife started gaining some serious TikTok cred. Cory left Vonage in April 2022 and accepted a position at CompTIA, where he's had some success climbing the corporate ladder in a little over a year's time. The organization offers various training and certification courses in IT.
Bobbi doesn't share much about her husband, though he has made a handful of appearances on her Instagram feed and even on her TikTok. However, during her interview with Cosmopolitan, Bobbi declined to answer questions about him. "I prefer to keep my relationship private," she said. In May 2023, she took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of her and her hubby. In the caption, she referred to Cory as the "love of my life."
Bobbi Althoff has two daughters
Aside from trying to make her podcast guests uncomfortable in the most amusing ways, Bobbi Althoff is pretty low-key, and she leads a pretty normal life when she's not creating content. She and her husband are raising two daughters, though neither of them shares much about them online. Known to the public as "H" and "R," as Bobbi refers to them on Instagram, the youngest of her two littles was born in June 2022. "Thank you so much everyone! Baby girl 'H' is doing amazing. Soaking in all of the newborn cuddles right now," she wrote in a comment on TikTok after giving birth.
Bobbi also refers to her kids as "Concrete" and "Richard" on social media as a way to protect them. Since becoming famous, the comedian made the decision to keep the lives of her babies private, despite making TikTok videos about them. In her interview with Cosmopolitan, Bobbi explained what made her remove any and all details about her oldest daughter from social media. "I was getting really overwhelmed — people can just be so mean on the internet — and one night, I was like, 'I'm done.' This is my daughter. It's my job as her mom to protect her, and I no longer felt like it was the right decision. So one night, I scrubbed everything," she said.
Bobbi Althoff is not a nepo baby despite rumors to the contrary
While there have been plenty of rumors about Bobbi Althoff being a nepo baby, she will be the first to tell you that she's far from it. "I could not be further from someone with connections and with money. People are like, 'Her dad had connections with Snoop Dogg.' My dad was a handyman," she told Cosmopolitan, revealing that her dad once did contract work at Snoop's house. She also told the outlet that she grew up poor. "I was so embarrassed of how broke my family was growing up. In high school, everyone had nice cars, and my family's cars were always getting repossessed. I rarely got to get a yearbook because that $50 was too expensive for us," she explained.
As far as the rumors that she's an industry plant? Well, that's not quite right, either. On July 28, Bobbi had some fun with rumors, sharing a TikTok of herself dancing to "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice; "Celebrating because the industry planted me," she captioned the video. Althoff may be on the right path to setting herself up for financial success, but she says that the money hasn't started pouring in just yet. In an interview on the "BFFs" podcast, she admitted that she's "in debt" and she is still paying for her work-related expenses.
Bobbi Althoff struggles with depression
Bobbi Althoff may seem like she has her life together, but it's not always an easy go. In her interview with Cosmopolitan, Althoff opened up about her struggle with depression, which started when she was young. "I had such a bad childhood, I desperately wanted to grow up. I thought it might never happen. I was suicidal in high school, and I tried to kill myself. I was actually really angry that I survived," she told the outlet, adding that these days, it's her kids that really keep her going.
Althoff has also struggled with postpartum depression and shared about it online. "I try to share things that I feel aren't talked about enough," she told the outlet of why she has posted about the taboo topic. Indeed, Althoff has shared a few videos of her post-baby body on TikTok, something that is not only relatable but that Althoff says she's insecure about. In December 2022, she uploaded a TikTok video about her uneven breasts and captioned it with some of the mean things that people say to her about her body. Two months prior, she shared another TikTok video about the things that she'd been feeling after giving birth to her second daughter.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
There are rumors that Bobbi Althoff is feuding with Drake
Believe it or not, Bobbi Althoff has taken it upon herself to land some of the biggest interviews of her career to date. And, if you're wondering how she did it, well, it's quite simple: She slid into their DMs. "[I] DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes," she told Cosmopolitan. She also DM'd Lil Yachty to get him on "The Really Good Podcast," too.
Althoff's interview with Drake went super viral, garnering some 10 million views on YouTube, but many fans were quick to notice that the podcast episode has been removed from all major platforms. Moreover, some fans pointed out that Althoff and Drake are no longer following one another on social media, which can only mean one thing: a feud. Interestingly, this all transpired after Althoff attended Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. "Really in my element here @ this guys [sic] concert," she captioned a TikTok video of herself looking completely unimpressed and unbothered in a crowded concert audience as Drake could be heard rapping in the background.
Though it's unclear exactly what's going on, it's possible that Althoff is just trying to get people talking ahead of a "big announcement" that she teased on her Instagram Stories on August 16. "Big announcement coming next Monday," she wrote, per The U.S. Sun. "Set a reminder because you guys will not want to miss this. Nine in the morning, someone's time zone," she added.
Bobbi Althoff asked Michael Bublé to autograph her toe
We may never know if Bobbi Althoff is actually a fan of Drake (or anyone else she features on her podcast, for that matter), but it seems like we've figured out one person that she generally does like, and that's singer Michael Bublé. "This weekend I flew to Resort World Las Vegas to meet the love of my life," Bobbi captioned a TikTok video on May 9, 2022. In said video, a pregnant Althoff approaches the "Feeling Good" singer — while wearing a shirt with his name on it, no less — and asks him for his autograph. However, she didn't want him to sign her shirt or a tour book — or even her baby bump. Instead, she asked Bublé to sign her toe.
"I am your biggest fan," she told Bublé in a subsequent video uploaded to TikTok, fumbling her words a bit. He didn't seem to miss a beat, grabbing a Sharpie and signing his name on her foot. When he was done, she asked if she could keep the pen. "@michaelbuble so happy I paid $1,000,000 for this meet and greet. Thanks for letting me steal your pen," she wrote in the caption. No word on whether or not Althoff will try to get Bublé on an upcoming podcast episode, but we think it'd be hilarious.