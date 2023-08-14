Is Mark Cuban Leaving Shark Tank?

Mark Cuban is one of the top entrepreneurs of our time, so it was a no-brainer that he'd make for a perfect addition to the "Shark Tank" team. The Dallas Observer reports that Cuban replaced Kevin Harrington for Season Two of the ABC show. He's been an integral player ever since, investing an estimated $20 million in budding entrepreneurs' business ventures. He's also a fan favorite, so you can imagine the disappointment when reports surfaced that Cuban was considering leaving "Shark Tank."

He can have his moments, but on the whole, Cuban comes across as one of the nicest and less-combative judges — looking at you, Mr. Wonderful. Still, he knows a good bet when he sees one and isn't afraid to strike a hard but fair deal. Cuban's been behind many of the "Shark Tank" deals that have led to great success for contestants. There's a reason why he far outweighs his fellow "Shark Tank" judges regarding net worth — according to Forbes, Cuban has a whopping $5.1 billion in the bank.

In an interview with Chris Voss on "Fireside Chat," he explained that he strives to keep a cool head and not take things to heart. "It's business; you can't ever make it personal," Cuban said. "But I never try to get to a point where someone really feels that they've been abused because that's karma, and it always comes around." If he does exit, he'll definitely leave a sizeable dent in the judging panel. So, is Mark Cuban leaving "Shark Tank"?