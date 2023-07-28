The Worst Shark Tank Deal That Mark Cuban Says He Ever Made

"Shark Tank" judge Mark Cuban has been an integral part of the show's panel since its second season. While he may be one of the most pensive investors, there's more to his silence than meets the eye. In fact, the businessman revealed that it was part of his strategy to listen more than speak when he was on the show. He talked to Chris Voss on Fireside Chat and shared why he allows his co-hosts to first discuss and question the entrepreneur before he engages. He said (via CNBC Make It), "[Silence] gives you a chance to learn. There will be times when someone walks in on 'Shark Tank' and I'm thinking to myself: 'There's no way I'm interested. Or, if I am, I don't have quite all the data that I need to make a decision.'" He continued, "When I listen to the other sharks, they're going to tell me if I have any competition financially to do a deal. They're going to teach me things, potentially, about that industry ... about the person."

When it comes to money, Cuban can flex, be silent, or yell his thoughts from the rooftops. In fact, as far as "Shark Tank" judges' net worth goes, Cuban is the wealthiest investor by far. With a fortune of $4.3 billion, Cuban knows how to stack his loot in deep pockets. However, Cuban may have lost a lot of money on one deal that he bought into on the show.