The Shady Side Of Justin Trudeau

When Liberal leader Justin Trudeau defeated Conservative incumbent Stephen Harper for Canada's prime minister post in 2015, it was like a bright light shone across the country. "Sunny ways, my friends, sunny ways," said Trudeau about that luminescence in his victory speech, reflecting the youthful optimism that eclipsed the gloomy negativity of his ousted predecessor that night. Almost immediately after glib trumped glum, a love affair sprang up worldwide with Trudeau, who arguably won the nation's top seat via his shiny teeth, full mane, and a pedigree as the son of Pierre Elliot Trudeau, a Prime Minister who first won over Canadians with his bohemian charm in the '60s. "Canada now has a stud prime minister who's going to inject passion & energy into [the] nation's staid, safe policies," tweeted U.S. news personality Geraldo Rivera.

Over the years, the Trudeaumania 2.0 infatuation withered away when the prime minister proved he could be just as divisive as his U.S. presidential counterpart, Donald Trump. That was best exemplified by imposing the constitutionally restrictive Emergencies Act to quash a growing protest of anti-vaxxing truckers in 2022 during the pandemic. And while a commission cleared Trudeau of any wrongdoing, clouds of scandal emerging from elsewhere dimmed those sunny ways, including incidents back in the day that emerged after he entered politics. After nearly a decade in power, he's faced everything from conflict of interest violations to committing acts that may have jeopardized his family and even the integrity of Canada itself.