Lara Parker, Dark Shadows Actor, Dead At 84

"Dark Shadows" actor Lara Parker has died at the age of 84, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Parker's daughter revealed that her legendary mother died in her sleep at her home. Her cause of death has not yet been announced. Kathryn Leigh Scott, who acted beside Parker on "Dark Shadows," posted a heartfelt tribute to her friend and colleague on Facebook. "I have sad news ... my beautiful, beloved friend Lara Parker passed away Thursday, October 12," wrote Scott. "I'm heartbroken, as all of us are who knew and loved her. She graced our lives with her beauty and talent, and we are all richer for having had her in our lives. Family meant more than anything to Lara, and they have wanted these few days since her passing to themselves."

"Dark Shadows," where Parker portrayed a haunting, yet empathetic witch named Angelique, was her most famous role, but she also appeared in other acting projects such as "N.Y.P.D.," "The Six Million Dollar Man," and "The Incredible Hulk." The accomplished soap star was also an accomplished author, who penned several books that fit into the "Dark Shadows" world, including one featuring her onscreen character, "Dark Shadows: Angelique's Descent."

More to come...